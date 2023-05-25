Financier wins sex harassment case after being called ‘hormonal’ at work

Davide Serra, chief executive officer, of Algebris Investments - Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

Calling a woman hormonal at work is sex harassment, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Jolanda Niccolini, a senior female financier, won a sex harassment claim after her boss warned her against being overcome by a “hormone tempest” while demoting her.

She was told she needed to “remain rational” by chief executive, Davide Serra, who also said he had observed that women get “frantic and unpredictable” during their periods.

The asset management firm director told an employment tribunal she believed Mr Serra - a dual British and Italian citizen - was referring to her decision to separate from her daughter’s father while still pregnant.

The married chief executive had previously made comments about the size of Ms Niccolini's breasts, and told clients she would do anything for them “including prostitute herself”, the tribunal heard.

Ms Niccolini, who was the head of business development and investor relations and received bonuses totalling more than £2.3 million over a six-year period - was made redundant from her role after a dispute about her performance and management style.

Now, she has been awarded more than £32,000 in compensation after successfully suing Mr Serra's firm Algebris for sex harassment and victimisation.

The hearing, in central London, was told Ms Niccolini started working for the global asset management firm in 2013. She was based in Milan but later moved to the company's London office. The single mother had known 52-year-old founder Davide Serra since attending Bocconi University, in Milan, and joined his company as a director, focusing on investor relations and business development.

Ms Niccolini and Mr Serra were “very good friends”, the tribunal heard, but were known to be “impulsive and volatile and might speak frankly to each other”. The tribunal heard he was prone to making “wholly inappropriate” remarks and had previously had to apologise to her.

"On more than one occasion while hosting clients at his chalet in Chamonix, Mr Serra made a comment about the size of [her] breasts," the tribunal found. "In 2016, Mr Serra made a comment to clients that [she] would do anything for them including prostitute herself.

"[She] was furious and made that clear. Mr Serra sent her flowers by way of an apology after this incident."

The tribunal heard that in meetings Mr Serra would comment to female colleagues about dresses they wore being smart or “you look elegant today”, rather than concentrating on their work.

At the same time, the tribunal heard Ms Niccolini had once emailed Mr Serra saying, “I’m on top - the way I like it” and had concluded a presentation using a photo in which he held a foam roller in a “phallic innuendo”.

Employer of the year

The tribunal heard that in 2018 the company won an employer of the year award at the Italy Women in Finance Awards, and referenced its “strong commitment to equal opportunities” in an acceptance speech.

Around that time, Ms Niccolini's relationship with her boss began to deteriorate over her performance and a disagreement over her management style, the tribunal heard. In October 2019, at a breakfast meeting in Milan, Mr Serra was “very critical” of her and told her she was being demoted.

Accusing her of being rude to him earlier in the year, "He said that he knew women could be 'frantic and unpredictable during their periods'," the tribunal heard. Ms Niccolini then went off sick with stress and anxiety.

In December of that year, Mr Serra met her again to ask if she was going to accept the demotion or leave the company.

"At the end of the meeting Mr Serra said he needed to know what [she] wanted to do by early January and that she should remain rational because he had seen how she reacted when overtaken by 'a hormone tempest'.

"[She] understood this to be a reference back to when she was pregnant in 2012 and decided to separate from her daughter’s father which Mr Serra had thought was irrational.

"She understood this to mean that if she did not accept the demotion it would be because of irrationality caused by her female hormones.

"Mr Serra’s view was that [she] would be getting the same money for a smaller role, and that her pride was preventing her making a rational decision."

While still off sick, Ms Niccolini launched a grievance over Mr Serra's remarks and her demotion. This led to the CEO being m ade to take an online 30-minute multiple choice 'equality, diversity and inclusion' training course, which the tribunal described as 'lip service'.

The tribunal heard that after being diagnosed with breast cancer Ms Niccolini was signed off work repeatedly for a total of more than 18 months.

In July 2021, she informed the firm she was ready to return to work. However, she was informed she was at risk of redundancy and in December of that year was told she had lost her job.

The tribunal concluded Ms Niccolini had been the victim of sexual harassment and victimisation and awarded her £32,831.94 in compensation.

"Mr Serra’s comments that he had seen how Ms Niccolini reacted when overtaken by a hormone tempest were unacceptable comments which had the effect of both violating her dignity [and] creating a humiliating and offensive environment for her," it said.

"They were related to her sex. They amounted to harassment."