Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Viemed Healthcare, Inc.'s (TSE:VMD) Stock Up Recently?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 56% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Viemed Healthcare's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Viemed Healthcare

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Viemed Healthcare is:

9.6% = US$9.2m ÷ US$96m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Viemed Healthcare's Earnings Growth And 9.6% ROE

When you first look at it, Viemed Healthcare's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.4%. Even so, Viemed Healthcare has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 17%. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Viemed Healthcare's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 17% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Viemed Healthcare is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Viemed Healthcare Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Viemed Healthcare doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Viemed Healthcare has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Canada's Moh Ahmed edges way into 5,000m final at World Athletics Championships

    Canadian long-distance runner Moh Ahmed is back in another 5,000-metre final at the world athletics championships. The 31-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., finished fifth in the second and final heat Thursday night inside Hayward Field to qualify for the final. Ahmed stopped the clock in a time of 13:15.17 — he locked up the final automatic qualifying berth ahead of Kenya's Daniel Ebenyo by one one-thousandth of a second. "Oh my god. The game has changed. Everybody is fit. Everybody is good. E

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly