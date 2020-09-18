Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Solution Dynamics Limited's (NZSE:SDL) Stock Up Recently?

Solution Dynamics (NZSE:SDL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 19% over the last month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Solution Dynamics' ROE in this article.
Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.
How To Calculate Return On Equity?
ROE can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Solution Dynamics is:
38% = NZ$1.9m ÷ NZ$4.9m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).
The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made NZ$0.38 in profit.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
Solution Dynamics' Earnings Growth And 38% ROE
First thing first, we like that Solution Dynamics has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Solution Dynamics' meagre five year net income growth average of 3.9%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.
We then compared Solution Dynamics' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 14% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Solution Dynamics is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.
Is Solution Dynamics Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?
With a high three-year median payout ratio of 76% (or a retention ratio of 24%), most of Solution Dynamics' profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.
Moreover, Solution Dynamics has been paying dividends for five years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.
Summary
On the whole, we do feel that Solution Dynamics has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Solution Dynamics by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.
