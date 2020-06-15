Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving SolarWinds Corporation's (NYSE:SWI) Stock Up Recently?

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 34% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SolarWinds' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SolarWinds is:

0.6% = US$16m ÷ US$2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

SolarWinds' Earnings Growth And 0.6% ROE

It is hard to argue that SolarWinds' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 12%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. SolarWinds was still able to see a decent net income growth of 18% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared SolarWinds' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 26% in the same period.

NYSE:SWI Past Earnings Growth June 15th 2020

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is SWI fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is SolarWinds Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that SolarWinds doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that SolarWinds certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

