Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Horace Mann Educators Corporation's (NYSE:HMN) Stock Up Recently?

Horace Mann Educators' (NYSE:HMN) stock is up by a considerable 8.5% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Horace Mann Educators' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Horace Mann Educators is:

6.6% = US$108m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Horace Mann Educators' Earnings Growth And 6.6% ROE

When you first look at it, Horace Mann Educators' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.1%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Even so, Horace Mann Educators has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 9.5%. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Horace Mann Educators' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is HMN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Horace Mann Educators Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Horace Mann Educators has a three-year median payout ratio of 36%, which implies that it retains the remaining 64% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Horace Mann Educators is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 45% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

