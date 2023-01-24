Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Cameco Corporation's (TSE:CCO) Stock Up Recently?

Cameco's (TSE:CCO) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Cameco's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cameco is:

2.4% = CA$116m ÷ CA$4.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Cameco's Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

As you can see, Cameco's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 26%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, Cameco saw an exceptional 29% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Cameco's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 34% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Cameco's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Cameco Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Cameco has a LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 27% (where it is retaining 73% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Cameco is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Cameco has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 9.3% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 6.7%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Cameco certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

