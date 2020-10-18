Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Ansell Limited's (ASX:ANN) Stock Up Recently?

Ansell (ASX:ANN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ansell's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ansell is:

11% = US$160m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ansell's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Ansell seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.2%. As you might expect, the 5.1% net income decline reported by Ansell is a bit of a surprise. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 0.2% in the same period, we still found Ansell's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Ansell's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Ansell Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Ansell's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 51% (or a retention ratio of 49%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

In addition, Ansell has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 44%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 11%.

