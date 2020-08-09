Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited's (ASX:ACF) Stock Up Recently?





View photos

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services (ASX:ACF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.





View our latest analysis for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services is:

3.6% = AU$2.0m ÷ AU$55m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' Earnings Growth And 3.6% ROE

As you can see, Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' ROE looks pretty weak. A comparison with the industry shows that the company's ROE is pretty similar to the average industry ROE of 3.6%. However, the exceptional 60% net income growth seen by Acrow Formwork and Construction Services over the past five years is pretty remarkable. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play thats influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 29% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth More

Story continues