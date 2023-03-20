Financial turmoil will force Bank of England to abandon rate rise, City predicts

GettyImages-104290142.jpg - iStockphoto

The Bank of England will be forced to abandon an interest rate rise this week, City analysts have predicted, amid turmoil in the financial markets following UBS's emergency takeover of Credit Suisse.

Barclays has scrapped its expectation for a 0.25 percentage point rise in the Bank Rate on Thursday, following widespread instability in financial markets. Now, it expects the Bank will hold rates at 4pc.

Silvia Ardagna, chief European economist at Barclays, said: “In light of elevated tensions in the US and European banking systems, we change our call and expect the Bank of England to pause next week and reassess the need for further hikes at the May meeting.”

The crisis in US regional banks and the pressure on Credit Suisse overshadowed the Chancellor’s Budget last week and the Office for Budget Responsibility's assessment of the public finances, Ms Ardagna said.

The change in Barclays’ forecasts mirrors a sea change in the consensus among investors after the banking fallout began.

On March 9, the day before Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, investors had priced in a Bank Rate rise to 4.25pc at the Monetary Policy Committee’s next meeting. Now, the consensus is that rates will stay flat.

Investors have also changed their longer-term predictions. Just 11 days ago, they had forecast a peak in the Bank Rate of 4.8pc in December. Now, the consensus is a smaller peak of 4.7pc in November.

Investec has downgraded its expectations for Thursday’s decision from 4.25pc to 4pc, citing a surge in financial stability concerns.

Barclays’ expectation that rates will remain flat comes despite the fact that it thinks February inflation will be even higher than the Bank of England, which should mean greater pressure for rate increases.

Barclays has forecast that the consumer prices index will have jumped by 10.1pc in February – unchanged since January and higher than the Bank’s forecast of 9.9pc.

Thomas Pugh, of RSM, an accounting firm, also said he had downgraded his expectations to 4pc, as a result of turbulence in financial markets.