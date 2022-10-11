Financial Times subscriptions hit by slowdown

Financial Times Newspaper Print Sales Media

The publisher of the Financial Times has revealed a slowdown in subscriber growth despite returning to profit.

The Financial Times Limited, its UK business, reported a profit after tax of £11.6m for 2021, having fallen to a £34.5m loss the previous year.

However, growth in its paid subscriber audience continued to slow. Digital paying reader volumes grew just 3pc, or 31,120 people, to 971,178 in the 12 months ending in December. That is a sharp slowdown compared to the 15pc digital subscriber growth it enjoyed in 2019.

Turnover grew by almost £50m to £369.5m following a rebound in print circulation and advertising following the pandemic. Overall advertising revenues grew from £95.7m to £138.8m.

The publisher, which is owned by Japanese news group Nikkei, said nearly half of ad sales were digital and were being driven by sales of branded content.

In March, the Financial Times said it had reached its target of 1 million paying digital subscribers. According to industry figures, the Financial Times had a circulation of 105,748 in August, an increase of around 500 copies compared to the same month last year. The figure includes bulk sales of free copies at airports and hotels.

However, overall print sales remain below pre-pandemic levels as newspaper sales across the industry continue to decline. In March, the pink broadsheet shut down its printing presses at St Clements print works in Bow.

Chief executive John Ridding, the company’s highest paid director, received £1.73m in 2021, an increase of 26pc on the £1.37m received in 2020.

The publisher previously cut Mr Ridding’s pay after a rebellion by the paper’s union. His salary increase compared to a rise in overall staff costs of around £12m, or 10pc, to £132m.

A Financial Times spokesman said the company made a one-off 8pc payment to all staff at the end of 2021 in recognition of their contribution.

In accounts filed to Companies House, the Financial Times said it had decided to retain its Covid policy of hybrid working. Staff are required in the office as little as two to three days per week, although it said some employees had raised concerns about its impact on collaboration.

The company also said it had secured a £100m extension to a financing facility provided by Japan’s SMBC bank.

The spokesman said the UK accounts gave an incomplete picture of its performance and did not include its international sales.

“The FT Group generated operating profit of £31m on £438m of operating revenue last year, an extremely strong performance and bounceback from the pandemic,” the spokesman said.