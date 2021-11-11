The Financial Supervision Authority issued a precept on the publication of the audited report for the financial year 2020/2021





AS PRFoods published a stock exchange announcement on 05.11.2021, in which it announced that it will extend the time of publishing the annual report for 2020/2021 until 15.11.2021. On 08.11.2021, the Financial Supervision Authority issued a precept to AS PRFoods for immediate disclosure of the company's audited annual report for 2020/2021. In addition, the Financial Supervision Authority issued a penalty payment warning to AS PRFoods in the amount of 15,000 euros in case the publication is delayed for more than 15.11.2021.

