Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the Third Quarter of 2021 Now Online

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the third quarter of 2021 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or

at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the third quarter of 2021 cover the period from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

