Danish Aerospace Company A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, November 30th, 2022

Company Announcement no. 40 – 30-11-2022



Financial reporting for Danish Aerospace Company A/S - 2023

Danish Aerospace Company A/S expects to issue financial statements as well as have the Annual Meeting on the following dates in 2023:

Annual Report 2022 March 2 3 rd , 202 3

Annual Meeting April 2 4 th , 202 3

Half Year Report 2023 August 28th, 2023





The Company must be notified in writing of Items for the Annual Meeting on April 24th, 2023, agenda, no later than March 31st, 2023.

For further information, please refer to:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Chairman, Niels Heering

Mobil: +45 40 17 75 31

Mail: nh@gorrissenfederspiel.com

CEO, Thomas A.E. Andersen

Mobil: +45 40 29 41 62

Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser:

Gert Mortensen, Partner

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00

www.bakertilly.dk

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

www.DanishAerospace.com