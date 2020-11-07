Financial first aid: how to make it through the second Covid lockdown

With much of the UK in lockdown and many businesses forced to close for at least four weeks, household finances are set to be squeezed again. This week, charities said they had seen an influx of middle-income families who needed to access food banks after being plunged into crisis by job losses and gaps in state help.

If you are being made redundant, are going on to furlough and face an income cut or are self-employed and having to close for weeks, there are places to turn to for advice and help. Here we look at what steps to take in a financial emergency.

Day-to-day spending

• “Completing a budget is often the most important first step you can take,” says Jane Tully, a director at the Money Advice Trust charity that runs National Debtline. “Seeing what you have coming in and going out will show what you can afford to pay. Remember to focus on your essential costs like food, housing, heating and council tax first.” National Debtline has an online budget tool, so does Citizens Advice, while StepChange has a budgeting template you can fill in.

• Do not be afraid to use your savings. If you have rainy day money, do not leave it untouched while you struggle as this is exactly the type of situation it is there for. Lots of benefits and grants are assessed on the basis of what savings you have – if you have a lot, you may not qualify for payments – so letting money sit there is not helping you in any way.

View photos That rainy day for savings may well have arrived. Photograph: Alamy More

• Go through your household bills and see if there are any costs you can cut, either by cancelling services or moving on to a cheaper deal. With the winter coming, start by seeing if you can find a cheaper energy tariff. Use a comparison site such as Uswitch, Comparethemarket or Gocompare to shop around.

• If you cannot pay your energy bills, call your provider. You might be able to arrange a payment plan that spreads your costs, or to switch to a cheaper tariff. Some energy firms offer grants to help those in the greatest need – and you do not necessarily need to be a customer to qualify. For example, the British Gas Energy Trust will consider applications from anyone, although the bulk of its money is allotted to its own customers. To apply for a grant you need to have received advice from a money advice organisation, among other criteria.

• Call your water firm if you are struggling to pay. It should be willing to discuss a payment plan with you that makes it easier for you to keep up with what you owe. And it might have other ways to help you. Severn Trent, for example, has a scheme, WaterSure, where your bill is capped if you receive certain benefits and have a medical condition, and also the Severn Trent Trust Fund, which helps those in hardship. Ask your water supplier or look on its website to find out about similar schemes.

• Councils have stronger powers to recover debts than some other creditors, so it is vital to contact yours if you are worried about missing your council tax payment. One option may be to spread your repayments over a full year, rather than the 10 months that is standard. Your council may also be able to offer you a one-off discount. And if you claim certain benefits or are on a low income, you might qualify for a discount of up to 100%.

• You might be able to cut the cost of your weekly shop if one of your household is a key worker – Morrisons this week added school staff to the list of people it offers a 10% discount to. The reduction applies to support staff as well as teachers, and to qualify you just need to show your school pass in store. NHS workers can also get a discount, and if they register it applies online, too.

Mortgages and loans

View photos Mortgage payment holidays have been extended. Photograph: George Clerk/Getty Images More

Story continues