Financial Expert Austin Zelan Assists Entrepreneurs to Get Ahead in the Investment Game

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2020 / Would you rather have $10,000 today or $5 every day for the rest of your life? The concept behind this hypothetical question is the framework of investment, and the real-world benefits may not be obvious for most people.

Improved spending habits, financial maturity, a better quality of life, and compound returns are some of the most apparent reasons why investments should be started earlier in life. This may be clear as day for some, but for others, it may seem very daunting, so they put it off for later. Procrastinating away from financial freedom is one of the biggest mistakes that the younger generation is making. Finding satisfaction in your current income and not paying attention to your savings may be fine for now, but overlooking your future is the biggest mistake anyone could make. Financial independence is not achieved overnight as it takes years to master, so starting earlier in life is the key.

Financial expert and highly sought-after investment coach Austin Zelan is an advocate of investing while you're young. Being comfortable in your current income is a reasonable state of emotion, but logically, it is a necessity to establish multiple streams of income to become financially independent from your job and secure your future. For Austin, being truly "rich" means having a balance of health, wealth, and the ability to help those around you.

Austin was initially in the Real Estate industry and worked as a consultant at Microsoft, but he returned to his first passion, finance. He studied and invested heavily in the matter, mastered the process, and began sharing his expertise with others who also want to achieve financial independence. Austin puts his clients at the center of his mentoring, adapting to each individual's needs.

Austin is on a mission to empower the current generation by teaching them how to take charge of their own personal finances and making an impact on those around them. He has since provided mentorship using his highly-profitable airtight investment strategies to anyone who wants to take their finances to the next level and break out of the 9-5 cycle.

Austin founded the Westgate Fund, a company that uses proven finance strategies designed to minimize risk and stand up against market volatility. Austin and his team of financial experts start by establishing an excellent working relationship with the client and building it up from a stable foundation to meet and exceed expectations. They provide financial education on financial planning, investment, retirement, and education funding. The independent financial education firm offers access to different products to assist its clients in accelerating their portfolio growth.

Austin Zelan aims to impact more lives with his expertise. He hopes to widen his influence to all corners of the world, and most especially, reach the younger generation and encourage them to start investing early. He explained, "I believe that change starts from the youngest generation because they are this country's future. Let's make it a bright one."

To receive Austin's top-tier financial advice and proven effective financial investment strategies, reach out to him on Instagram, email him directly at austin@westgatefund.com or give them a call on 206 922 9136.

