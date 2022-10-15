How the financial elite turned its back on Britain

Szu Ping Chan
·6 min read
The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng holds a series of bilateral meetings with finance ministers attending the IMF Annual Meetings in Washington. - Simon Walker / HM Treasury
As Jeremy Hunt took to the TV studios with a vow to push up taxes and bring down spending, he was unlikely to find a more relieved audience than the financial elite in Washington.

The new Chancellor's admission that “mistakes were made” in his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget could almost have been dictated by concerned delegates who gathered last week for the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It followed a disastrous few days in which Mr Kwarteng found himself isolated over his plans to boost growth and was forced to endure repeated veiled attacks from foreign leaders.

Nonetheless, the outgoing Chancellor tried to put a brave face on things. Even when he knew his time in Number 11 was up, he didn't show it.

On the night he departed for London, Kwarteng continued to work the room of bankers and officials at the British Embassy in Washington DC. Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Shriti Vadera, once a Labour minister and now chairman of Prudential; Sir Danny Alexander, vice president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and former chief secretary to the Treasury; and Axel Weber, chairman of the Institute for International Finance, he stopped for quick chats, and even addressed the crowd.

But while to some it seemed like the troubles 3,500 miles away in Westminster were far away, others said he seemed distracted.

He had reasons to be. At first, the British Airways flight out of Washington Dulles at 10.40pm was full and he struggled to get on board. While he and his special adviser managed to find seats eventually, it was an uncomfortable journey home.

In Kwarteng's own words, his 38 days as Chancellor were a “baptism of fire”. Investors had already delivered the verdict on his policies, but some of the starkest criticism came from Britain's strongest allies.

Janet Yellen, the Democrat US Treasury Secretary, is already acutely aware of the consequences of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates too far and too fast in an attempt to keep a lid on inflation. Get it wrong and the recession could be damaging. Financial markets are often unforgiving, and it was Yellen who led what became a cacophony of warnings about the consequences of unfunded tax cuts and the risk of stoking inflation.

The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng holds a series of bilateral meetings with finance ministers attending the IMF Annual Meetings in Washington. Here he is meeting Janet Yellen United States Treasury Secretary. - Simon Walker / HM Treasury
Ms Yellen (left) has led a cacophony of warnings about the consequences of Mr Kwarteng's (right) unfunded tax cuts

But for many observers, it was Kwarteng's steadfast attitude that surprised. Germany has also been criticised for its €200bn (£174bn) energy bailout. But while their finance minister Christian Lindner adopted a more contrite approach in meetings, saying the spending might not be popular with markets but was nonetheless vital, the Chancellor stuck to his message that the Government was unapologetically pro-growth.

“He just didn't seem to understand that you can't just do lots of tax and spending giveaways when the economy is unstable, prices are soaring and borrowing costs are rising,” said one member of the US delegation.

Kwarteng's meeting with Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, touched on how the UK could reach Kwarteng's lofty 2.5pc annual growth target following an average of 1.5pc over the past 15 years since the financial crisis.

Bankers were also gloomy about the UK's prospects. For many it wasn't the policies themselves that caused discomfort, but the unpredictability of it all.

One banker who attended the drinks with Kwarteng said: “We just don't know what's coming next from the UK. Which policies are staying? Which are going? Who is staying? Who is going? There's no certainty any more.”

Others were sceptical that low tax rates alone would be enough to generate growth. “Look, trickle down economics just doesn't work,” said one official from a top rating agency.

There was more love for Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, who found friends among the financial establishment in Washington DC. Many have known him for several years. “I just hope they don't try to hang him out to dry too,” said one US banker.

Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell talks with Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey during a meeting of the IMFC (International Monetary and Financial Committee) at the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings at IMF headquarters, October 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Secretary Yellen will hold a news conference and take questions later in the day. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images
For all the harsh words, there were also some olive branches. Speaking after Kwarteng's dismissal as Chancellor, Yellen - who is ideologically at odds with the Conservative party – said “she appreciated his service” and singled out America's “deep and long-standing relationship with the UK”.

But her position on the UK's policies didn't change. She told reporters: “In countries where there is generally high inflation, especially advanced countries, it's important for fiscal policy to play not a prime role, but an important one.”

After causing a stir with a public rebuke of Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss's decision to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also keeping its powder dry.

When asked on Friday what he thought about the Kwarteng's dismissal and the about-turn on corporation tax, Alfred Kammer, the IMF's head of European department, stuck to the script. Quite literally.

While he addressed all the other questions directly, for the UK, he mostly read from a pre-prepared statement printed on an A4 sheet of paper. He praised the UK's “strong institutions” and said it would deliver its verdict on the new fiscal plan once policymakers' “process of recalibrating” the policies had been completed.

The Prime Minister will be hoping for a fresh start with Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor. Others suggest the month of turmoil will inflict lasting damage, with borrowing costs likely to remain higher, even if Truss reverses all of the mini-Budget.

Monday will be the next test for markets, as the Bank of England stops buying long-dated UK bonds.

“Credibility is quick to lose and hard to win back,” said one top official.

“You've already had four Chancellors this year. I don't see how investors will change their mind unless the current administration changes.”

