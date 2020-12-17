Financial Conduct Authority slammed by investigation into its failures to spot London Capital & Finance scandal

Jim Armitage
·6 min read
City pay: London&#39;s financial hub, Canary Wharf (Jason Hawkes Aerial Photography)
City pay: London's financial hub, Canary Wharf (Jason Hawkes Aerial Photography)

The Financial Conduct Authority was today slammed by an independent investigation into its behaviour on the London Capital & Finance scandal, which has put thousands of pensioners at risk of losing £236 million.

Judge Dame Gloster’s report into the regulator, which was then run by now-Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, found it repeatedly failed those who bought the bonds by repeatedly missing red flags that should have alerted them to major problems with the firm.

Victims of LCF’s collapse, the report says: “whatever their individual personal circumstances, were entitled to expect, and receive, more protection from the regulatory regime”.

It accused the FCA of failing to regulate LCF properly due to “significant gaps and weaknesses” in its policies.

The FCA was, the report said, “unduly limited” in the scope of its duties, known as the Perimeter, in regulatory jargon.

This meant it paid too little attention to elements of LCF’s business which were not technically regulated. So, when it received an anonymous letter warning it of allegations of fraud and other irregularities, it failed to investigate further, assuming it to be a police matter.

Call handlers at the FCA receiving allegations of fraud as early as 2016 regularly failed to refer them to the supervision division. On one day, in July 2016, they received three calls but none were referred on.

“The FCA’s flawed approach to the Perimeter resulted in LCF being able to use its FCA-regulated status to present an unjustified imprimatur of respectability to the market, even in relation to its non-regulated bond business," the report states.

The FCA also failed to consider LCF’s operations as a whole, looking at individual breaches but failing to put them together into a bigger picture of danger. Regular breaches of financial promotions rules were never referred up the chain for a holistic review of the business.

FCA staff taksed with reviewing LCF’s paperwork had not been trained sufficiently to spot indicators of fraud or other serious irregularity, the report says.

One had no accountancy or other relevant qualifications, saying his learning had been “on the job”.

Another told the investigators: “I don’t believe…that there is much training around how to identify financial crime.”

The FCA failed to spot an “ever growing number” of red flags indicating serious irregularities.

The LCF case is now being investigated by numerous agencies including the Serious Fraud Office, who have requested certain redactions into her 500 page report.

The report says Andrew Bailey had attempted to stop the report blaming individuals’ failings at the FCA, particularly if they were to be personally identifiable.

Other FCA officials said effective naming and shaming would put other people off taking difficult jobs at the organisation in future.

The FCA also said the report was not fair as it was supposed to examine “lessons learned” rather than individual failures. Gloster refuted all those requests and claims.

Many of the 11,000 people who lost money to LCF did so after seeing advertising online which were misleading, particularly around the description of the underlying investments, which were a tiny number of companies associated with the directors of LCF and those close to them.

Gloster found the FCA had no reason not to intervene as its brief under the law which says promotions must be “fair, clear and not misleading.”

The FCA should also have been alive to the fact that the risks LCF must have been carrying out with bondholders’ money was high because of the exorbitant interest rates it was offering them.

The report was deeply critical of the FCA’s register of approved and regulated people, because LCF appeared on it even though it was only partly regulated.

“LCF’s appearance on the Register encouraged investors’ belief that LCF had a badge of respectability… including in respect of its unregulated bond business.”

It said the FCA had to take far greater efforts to alert its staff of its important role combating fraud.

The FCA finally intervened in December 2018 but “should have intervened much earlier.”

In the event, Gloster said, its intelligence team “stumbled across” possible irregularities in an unrelated search on an external intelligence database on 15 October.

“If the report didn’t mention LCF, it’s entirely possible that nobody would have looked at it,” the staff member told Gloster’s team.

When the FCA finally raided LCF’s offices, it did not consider asset freezes or other actions against connected persons “given the risk of dissipation of assets,” the report says.

The FCA responded to Gloster’s inquiry that it was short of resources and had to prioritise, but the report says that does not negate the failure to act on the “extreme case" of LCF and the numerous red flags.

Gloster set out four recommendations, which the FCA has accepted.

1) Order staff authorising and supervising firms to view them holistically

2) Make sure contact centre staff refer fraud allegations to the Supervisory Division, even when the allegations are against the non-regulated activities of a firm

3)Train supervisory and authorisation staff how to spot potential fraud or other serious irregularities

4) Make sure staff are aware of the risks of business models such as minibonds

5) Have clear policies on how to respond to repeated breaches

6) Create a culture of combating fraud by authorised firms

7)Make sure IT systems at the FCA collate all information so red flags can be centrally viewed and a broader picture built of a firm

8)Ensure its supervision programme relating to flexible firms is operating effectively

9)Consider improving the FCA’s use of market intelligence.

Gloster also recommended the Treasury review the scope of the FCA’s remit and review the way it works with HMRC and other government bodies.

Missed warnings:

In March 2017, a seemingly well informed reader wrote the following to the FCA: “[LCF]

is claiming to charge small businesses 10-20% interest

on loans, and offers up to 8% interest for 3 year bonds

of a minimum of £5000. I feel that this has to be a

scam. I checked the FCA register and the company has

been registered since July last year - a big red flag in

my opinion that they are such a new company. They

are not covered by the FSCS and do not adhere to antimoney laundering regulations. They claim to offer

asset backed securities that will give people the

impression that the ‘bonds’ they are buying are safe

investments, yet a quick look at the risks they state at

the bottom of their page reveal these are highly risky

investments with no guarantees, no assets (or at least

quality ones) to back them up so far as I can tell. My

guess is that they will take peoples money and will go

out of business before the bonds are redeemable. In

addition, they also claim to have a ‘withholding tax’

on the interest paid of 20%, which also speaks for

itself. There are red flags all over their literature”

Another wrote: "“[t]he

advert has no mention that capital is at risk and makes

it seem like this is a deposit account. It isn’t, it’s a loan

to the company when the investor could lose all their

money. There is nothing to indicate that to the

viewer”

Latest Stories

  • NBA championship odds: LeBron, Anthony Davis and Lakers are an overwhelming favorite to repeat

    If you want to bet on a Lakers repeat, the odds won't be very good.

  • 8 bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors

    Here are eight bold predictions for the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors ahead of the upcoming season.

  • Dr. Fauci reportedly pushed NHL to start season in hub cities

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman admitted the league is mulling the possibility of starting the season in bubbles.

  • Heisman Watch: How Trevor Lawrence can win the Heisman on Saturday

    A big game on Saturday and an Alabama split could win the presumptive No. 1 pick the award.

  • Giannis says he wanted to repay Milwaukee's loyalty

    Giannis Antetokounmpo said he appreciated the love the city of Milwaukee has shown him ever since his arrival as an 18-year-old rookie from Greece.

  • Lamar Jackson orders bidet company cashing in on 'cramping' saga to cease and desist

    Lamar Jackson appears uninterested in poop jokes becoming his brand.

  • Ravens place Marquise Brown, two other receivers on COVID-19 list

    The Ravens placed three more players on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday.

  • Swedish team responds to match-fixing claims after weird loss

    The gambling trends on the Swedish hockey game were so unusual that some books completely disabled betting before Mora mounted a huge comeback.

  • Kyle Lowry teams up with Steven Stamkos to buy toys for families

    We could go on for days about their sporting accomplishments, but this is real championship swagger.

  • Bowl projections: North Carolina moves up to the Orange Bowl

    The Tar Heels will head to the Orange Bowl as long as the ACC gets both Clemson and Notre Dame in the playoff.

  • NBA Foundation announces first $2 million in grant awards

    NEW YORK — The NBA Foundation has chosen the initial seven recipients of grants from the newly created group, the first step toward what the league has promised will be at least $300 million in money designed to spur additional economic empowerment in Black communities.Those first grants, announced Thursday, totalled $2 million. They went to the following groups: exalt, Management Leadership for Tomorrow, Marcus Graham Project, Operation DREAM, The Knowledge House, TEAM Inc., and the Youth Empowerment Project.Plans to create the NBA Foundation began in June and were finalized by the NBA’s Board of Governors and the National Basketball Players Association in early August. Each of the NBA’s 30 governors must commit $1 million in each of the next 10 years to the foundation.Thursday’s seven grant recipients focus on matters such as criminal justice system avoidance for youth; professional job coaching; increasing diversity in media; mentoring and more.The foundation has also selected Greg Taylor as its first executive director. Taylor will assume the role Jan. 4 after more than seven years with the NBA, most recently serving as the league’s Senior Vice-President of Player Development.The foundation’s board includes NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler, NBA Board of Governors chairman Larry Tanenbaum from the Toronto Raptors, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris and Sacramento forward Harrison Barnes. They were selected in October, and it took just over two months for the first grants to become reality.The foundation is separate from the league’s newly created social justice coalition, which was created after the Milwaukee Bucks led a leaguewide stoppage of the NBA playoffs in August in response to the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin and other similar incidents that sparked national outrage this year. The league formed the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition last month, has seated a board that includes team governors, coaches, players and executives and met for the first time earlier this month.That coalition focuses on voting access and criminal justice reform.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Rays re-sign C Mike Zunino to $3 million, 1-year deal

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Mike Zunino agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $9 million over two seasons.Zunino's contract, announced Wednesday, includes a $2 million salary for 2021 and a $4 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. The option price would escalate to $5 million if he appears in 80 games next season, $6 million if he appears in 90 games and $7 million if he appears in 100 games or is traded during 2021.Zunino appeared in 28 games, including 25 starts, for Tampa Bay in 2020. The 29-year-old is considered a solid defender and has significant power but has struggled to make contact. He hit .147 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 2020.During the Rays post-season run to the American League pennant, Zunino hit .170 but had four home runs and drove in eight. He became the first player in major league history to hit under .150 in the regular season and then hit multiple homers in the post-season, according to Stats LLC.Tampa Bay declined Zunino’s $4.5 million option for 2021 following the Rays’ World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.The Rays also agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers David Hess and Andrew Kittredge and catcher Joe Odom. All three received invites to major league spring training.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • PSG worries players mentally tired against Lille

    Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is worried his players are mentally tired already and the timing is bad because they go to French league leader Lille on Sunday.Lille has lost once in 15 league games for the least defeats of any side, emerging as a candidate to end PSG's run of three straight titles.“It’s a big challenge for us because there’s some mental fatigue on our part. We have to be ready,” Tuchel says. “We’re realistic, the rest of the season will be tough.”Tuchel's claim about tiredness has not been levelled by Lille coach Christophe Galtier, whose side has also played 21 games including six in the Europa League.However, Tuchel is under greater pressure given the vast means at his disposal.PSG has lost four games and battled through others in a championship it usually dominates. Since Qatari backer QSI pumped hundreds of millions into the club after taking over nine years ago, PSG has won the league every year except in 2012 and '17.A scrappy home success against struggling Lorient on Wednesday was in large part due to the visiting side's poor finishing. Lose to Lille and PSG will be four points adrift of the leader.Star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been scoring regularly, as usual, but Angel Di Maria's form has dipped. The tricky Argentina winger has lost his starting place to Rafinha, who has played well since joining in October.“Things are easier at the moment for Rafinha. But I'm not going to stop believing in Angel,” Tuchel says. “He's in my head, in my heart, and I believe in him. He's just waiting for something to click.”PSG faces multiple threats from Lille, which beat Serie A leader AC Milan 3-0 away in the Europa League and has lost just twice overall.Attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici has 11 goals this season, including consecutive hat tricks in Europe. Turkish countryman Burak Yilmaz provides a constant threat at centre forward. His combination of physical strength, close control and powerful finishing are a handful for defenders.Goal-scoring winger Jonathan Bamba highlights the flanks with skill and pace, while the side is expertly anchored by tough-tackling holding midfielder Benjamin Andre. Behind him, veteran centre half Jose Fonte and goalkeeper Mike Maignan are among the best in France in their positions.PSG's depleted defence could come under pressure late in the game, too, from American striker Timothy Weah. He played a handful of games for PSG two seasons ago, and scored his first league goal for Lille on Wednesday after coming off the bench.His father George Weah starred for PSG as a striker in the 1990s. “Mister George,” as he was affectionately known in France during his playing days with Monaco and PSG, is Liberia's president."I don't think he even knows that we're playing against Paris,” the 20-year-old Timothy says with a laugh. “But he played for Paris and has a history with the club. I also played for Paris and it's a very important game for me. I want to play in it and win.”Tired or not.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • In appreciation of Manny Pacquiao on his 42nd birthday

    Manny Pacquiao’s contributions to boxing are vast, but they’re dwarfed by his contributions to society at large.

  • Russia barred from next 2 Olympics, World Cup, but 'watered-down' doping ban 'devastating' to critics

    An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.

  • Watch: Charlie Woods looks like a Tiger clone in prep for father-son tournament

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.

  • Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19; Freddie Kitchens to call plays in revenge game vs. Browns

    Jason Garrett will miss Sunday's game against the Browns, giving Freddie Kitchens a shot at redemption.

  • Landmark College Athletes Bill of Rights to be introduced in Congress

    A bill written by New Jersey Senator Cory Booker seeks to grant college athletes numerous rights the NCAA has refused to give them.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 4 quarterbacks go in top 7 overall picks

    It's going to be a quarterback-rich 2021 NFL draft near the top.

  • The 7 most impactful rookies for the 2020-21 NBA season

    We're finally getting to see what the 2020 NBA draft class can do and who will make the biggest impact in the 2020-21 season.