Rockwool A/S

Financial calendar 2023 for

ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 15 - 2022

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 November 2022

Financial calendar for 2023

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2023:

Quiet period before Q4 25 December 2022 - 8 February 2023

Annual Report for 2022 8 February 2023

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the

agenda of the annual general meeting 14 February 2023

Annual General Meeting 29 March 2023

Dividends for 2022 at the disposal of shareholders 3 April 2023

Quiet period before Q1 26 March - 10 May 2023

Report on the first quarter of 2023 10 May 2023

Quiet period before Q2 16 July - 30 August 2023

Report on the first half-year of 2023 30 August 2023

Quiet period before Q3 8 October - 22 November 2023

Report on the first nine months of 2023 22 November 2023

Story continues

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachment



