ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 15 - 2022
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
29 November 2022
Financial calendar for 2023
The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2023:
Quiet period before Q4 25 December 2022 - 8 February 2023
Annual Report for 2022 8 February 2023
Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting 14 February 2023
Annual General Meeting 29 March 2023
Dividends for 2022 at the disposal of shareholders 3 April 2023
Quiet period before Q1 26 March - 10 May 2023
Report on the first quarter of 2023 10 May 2023
Quiet period before Q2 16 July - 30 August 2023
Report on the first half-year of 2023 30 August 2023
Quiet period before Q3 8 October - 22 November 2023
Report on the first nine months of 2023 22 November 2023
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachment