Financial Calendar for 2022 - Danish Ship Finance A/S

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes is getting into his opponents' heads, and they're playing right into his hands. The Kansas City Chiefs are on a roll again thanks to division foes getting spooked by Mahomes the way opponents used to wig out when facing a young Peyton Manning. The Chiefs are riding a seven-game winning streak after a 3-4 start and have surged into the pole position in the logjammed AFC playoff chase as they jockey for their third trip to the Super Bowl in four years. They can thank