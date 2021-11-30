Financial calendar for 2022
Financial calendar 2022 for
ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 22 - 2021
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
30 November 2021
Financial calendar for 2022
The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2022:
Quiet period before Q4 26 December 2021 - 9 February 2022
Annual Report for 2021 9 February 2022
Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting 22 February 2022
Annual General Meeting 6 April 2022
Dividends for 2021 at the disposal of shareholders 11 April 2022
Quiet period before Q1 3 April - 18 May 2022
Report on the first quarter of 2022 18 May 2022
Quiet period before Q2 10 July - 24 August 2022
Report on the first half-year of 2022 24 August 2022
Quiet period before Q3 9 October - 23 November 2022
Report on the first nine months of 2022 23 November 2022
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachment