A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Financial Calendar 2022

Please be informed that A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S plans to publish its Annual Report for the year 2021 on Wednesday 9 February 2022 and to hold the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 15 March 2022 in Copenhagen. Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than Monday 31 January 2022.

The Company plans to publish Interim Report for the 1st Quarter on Wednesday 4 May 2022, Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter on Wednesday 3 August 2022 and Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter on Wednesday 2 November 2022.

Copenhagen, 2 November 2021.

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

