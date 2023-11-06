Is your financial advisory company among the best? Help USA TODAY rank the top firms

Stocks or bonds? Savings accounts or CDs?

During this uncertain economy and volatile stock market, you may want to turn to a financial adviser. But picking one can be nearly as challenging as putting together a balanced investment portfolio.

To make it a little simpler, USA TODAY, in partnership with independent market research and data firm Statista, will publish its second annual list of best financial advisers in April and we need your help to identify the top firms.

You’re invited to participate in a survey to give us your recommendations to help create a ranking of the "Best Financial Advisory Firms" in the U.S.

The goal: Publish a guide of several hundred registered investment adviser (RIA) firms that are recommended most and considered the best by clients and peers.

RIAs are companies that have a fiduciary duty to act in their clients’ best interests at all times and that charge fees rather than sales commissions.

Both readers who have consulted registered investment advisers and experts working at RIAs are invited to participate in the survey, which is open between now and January 10.

Readers, or clients, can simply give us their opinion of the firm they know. Experts, though, are asked to evaluate and recommend other companies they know and appreciate. Then they should nominate people who can evaluate their own firm.

The list will be based on the recommendations of both clients and peers as well as the growth of assets under management at the firms. Some data on those assets will be included in the final list.

The opinions of survey participants will remain anonymous. But the survey allows clients and experts to agree to be contacted by the editorial team at USA TODAY.

People working in the industry who take the survey may choose to receive an email about the results.

