What Financial Advisors Need to Know About Email Marketing

Rebecca Lake, CEPF®
·7 min read
email marketing for financial advisors
email marketing for financial advisors

Digital marketing is reshaping the way advisors connect with prospective clients. Email marketing is one branch of that and it can be an effective way to communicate with clients while fostering trust. In short, email allows you to put your brand and messaging directly in front of your target audience. Finding success with email marketing for financial advisors hinges on developing an impactful strategy.

Why Email Marketing Matters for Financial Advisors

Cold calling and in-person networking are tried-and-true methods of marketing for financial advisors. While they work, they also have limitations. Email marketing can help advisors overcome them.

For example, cold calling can be time-consuming. And you might have a great conversation with a prospect, only for them to forget most of it the moment they hang up. Email marketing, on the other hand, allows you to reiterate your message regularly and leave a lasting impression.

It's possible to build trust through email if you're consistently offering useful tips and advice or simply letting your audience know that you're there for them should they need help. The goal of email marketing is to draw clients to you by underscoring your value, rather than simply trying to sell your services.

Implementing a Successful Email Marketing Strategy

email marketing for financial advisors
email marketing for financial advisors

Email marketing is more than just dashing off a few sentences or including a plug to your website and hitting send. There's some fine-tuning that goes into creating a successful email marketing campaign that produces tangible results for your advisory business. Consider applying these tips as you approach email marketing for financial advisors.

1. Offer an Incentive to Opt-in

Prospective clients may not give out their email information freely when there's no reason to do so. Offering an incentive that provides clear value can help you to get prospects onto your list. For example, you might offer a PDF file of a financial planning checklist or cheat sheet or a link to a webinar you recorded on a financial planning topic that's relevant to them. Your incentive should be designed to pique a prospect's curiosity, so they're encouraged to learn more about you and your business.

2. Use a Strong Subject Line

Email inboxes can quickly get cluttered and if you want your messages to stand out, you'll need a strong subject line. Otherwise, they can end up in the trash without being opened. A good subject line should have a personal element while including wording that entices prospects to click. Something that's short, sweet and packs an emotional punch or speaks directly to the reader's need may be all you need to convince them to open and read the message.

3. Focus on Value

People are busy and they don't have time to read every email that lands in their inboxes. Your emails need to provide value that will make them want to read them from beginning to end. What kind of content should you be sending? It really depends on your audience and their needs, but you might find success with messages that include practical financial planning tips or updates about current events that might affect them financially.

4. Find Your Timing Sweet Spot

Sending a perfectly crafted marketing email won't get you very far if you're sending it at the wrong time. If you're not sure when you should be sending emails to clients or prospects, you can try experimenting with different times to see when your open rates are the highest. You can then mold your email marketing strategy to fit that schedule.

For example, if you find open rates are highest when you send out emails at 10 a.m. on a Thursday, then you'd want to stick to that schedule consistently from week to week. Doing so conditions your clients and prospects to expect those emails and, if you're writing great content, to open and click.

5. Segment Your List

If you're using an email service provider to send out messages, you may have the ability to segment your list. That's a helpful feature as it can allow you to target specific groups within your customer base with messaging that speaks to them.

For example, say you work primarily with married couples in their 30s and 40s. You might choose to segment your list based on which of your clients have children and which do not, as that can influence the type of financial advice they seek. Dividing your list this way can allow you to provide content that's likely to be most valuable to each group.

6. Ask Clients What They Need

One of the easiest ways to leverage email marketing to your advantage is to ask your clients what they need. For example, you might send a survey asking what kind of email content they'd like to read. That can help you produce content that's valuable and has a better chance of being read, so you're not wasting your time drafting emails each week.

If you notice that a large number of your subscribers are not opening your emails, you could also send a survey asking them to share why. And if you get no response, you can then decide whether to cull them from your list altogether.

7. Follow Compliance Rules

The CAN-SPAM Act establishes guidelines for email marketing and it's important to understand what you can and can't do when contacting your list or collecting information from them. For example, you must include a valid address letting recipients know where the message is being sent from. You must also give them clear direction on how to opt out of your list should they choose to do.

There are additional guidelines regulating the content of the emails themselves. For instance, subject lines cannot be deceptive and if you're including affiliate links in your messaging, those must be disclosed to readers. Being aware of the rules can ensure that you're not running afoul of any federal laws when using email marketing.

8. Don't Overdo It

Emailing too frequently can put your email marketing efforts in jeopardy. No one wants to be bombarded by multiple emails per day and for some clients or prospects, more than one email per week may be too much.

Likewise, writing emails that are too lengthy could be a mistake as clients might skim the first few lines and lose interest in reading the rest. When in doubt, shorter is better and if there's something you'd like to convey that requires more length you could write about it in a blog post, then share a link to it with your list.

The Bottom Line

email marketing for financial advisors
email marketing for financial advisors

Email marketing for financial advisors isn't that different from email marketing in other industries, in terms of what it's designed to do. Finding a strategy that works for you can depend on what your goals are for growing and scaling and what your audience needs and expects from you.

Tips for Financial Advisor Marketing

  • Consider email marketing alternatives. Don't have time to focus on list-building? Using a service that allows you to connect you with prospects directly can save time, leaving you free to focus on other things. You can get leads that align with your ideal prospect profile delivered to your inbox.

  • Expand your reach. More people are increasingly turning to search engines to find financial advisors to work with. If you're not leveraging the power of search yet, using an online lead generation service like SmartAsset can help you scale your business as you work on establishing your online presence.

  • If you're looking for financial advisors to work with who may have different specialties than yourself, consider using our tool. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

 Photo credit: ©iStock.com/enigma_images, ©iStock.com/Yelizaveta Tomashevska, ©iStock.com/fizkes

The post Email Marketing Strategies for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Latest Stories

  • A laid-off Google engineer describes losing his 'only career' 16 years after starting as an intern

    Joel Leitch wrote in a LinkedIn post that 'Google has been my one and only career' after he was among the 12,000 staff laid off.

  • Nest eggs shrank in 2022. But does 1 more year of work really matter for retirement safety? Here are the 3 big ways working longer can benefit you

    Silver linings all around.

  • Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

    Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.

  • Adani cut its UK audit bill in half by dumping a Big 4 firm for a much smaller rival, filings show as scrutiny of its safeguards deepens

    Corporate filings show Adani's UK-listed group dropped its audit bill from $309,000 to $172,000 by enlisting the UK's 12th-ranked auditor, per Accountancy Age.

  • China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

    Oil producers may have to reconsider their output policies following a demand recovery in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Sunday. Demand in China, the world's largest crude importer and No. 2 buyer of liquefied natural gas, has become the biggest uncertain factor in global oil and gas markets in 2023 as investors bet on the speed of its recovery after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions in December. "We expect about half of the growth in global oil demand this year will come from China," Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

    Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members who voted on the contract on Friday rejected the proposal from Disney, sending negotiators back to the bargaining table for another round of talks that have been ongoing since August. Disney World service workers who are in the six unions that make up the Service Trades Council Union coalition had been demanding a starting minimum wage jump to at least $18 an hour in the first year of the contract, up from the starting minimum wage of $15 an hour won in the previous contract.

  • U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks

    U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for the upcoming season were made even as doubts mounted about demand and price gains for soybeans outstripped corn late last year.

  • There’s a change in gas prices in Miami and Florida. Where’s the cheapest place to pump?

    Will the trend continue?

  • Why Silicon Valleys massive layoffs haven't hit Detroit automakers

    The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.

  • Should I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTX judge weighs demand for independent bankruptcy investigation

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge at a court hearing in Delaware will consider on Monday whether to greenlight a court-supervised investigation into the collapse of FTX, a course of action that the crypto exchange has opposed as redundant and wasteful. The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog has urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing FTX's Chapter 11, to appoint an independent examiner to investigate allegations of "fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, misconduct, and mismanagement" that are "too important to be left to an internal investigation." FTX says an examiner would merely duplicate work already being done by FTX, its creditors, and law enforcement agencies.

  • Why are recalled products still ending up on our shelves? Here is how you can stay safe.

    US PIRG warns that recalled products are ending up back on shelves and harming consumers. Do you own a recalled product or need to file a report?

  • How will EU ban and West's price cap on Russian diesel work?

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia. The 27-nation bloc is banning Russian refined oil products like diesel fuel and joining the U.S. and other allies in imposing a price cap on sales to non-Western countries. Europe's ban takes effect Sunday following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia. The move is meant to further slash reliance on Russian energy and payments into the Kremlin's war chest as the anniversary

  • Tesla vs. Ford: What Their Price Cuts Mean for the EV Industry

    Weeks after Tesla slashed prices on a number of its models, Ford Motors dropped the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E. WSJ auto reporter Nora Eckert compares the auto makers’ strategic moves and explains what this means for the industry. Photo illustration: Josephine Chu

  • FACT FOCUS: Egg shortage breeds chicken-feed conspiracies

    Social media users claim to have found a new culprit for sky-high egg prices: chicken feed. The theory gained steam on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter in recent weeks, with some users reporting that their hens stopped laying eggs and speculating that common chicken feed products were the cause. Some went a step further to suggest that feed producers had intentionally made their products deficient to stop backyard egg production, forcing people to buy eggs at inflated prices. “One of the largest egg

  • Here's how to delay taking required withdrawals from retirement accounts

    While a new law increases the age you must withdraw from certain retirement accounts, there are two ways to delay that requirement even longer.

  • Results: Digital Core REIT Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Digital Core REIT ( SGX:DCRU ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Social Media Marketing Tips for Financial Advisors

    Millions of people use social media every day. And there's likely a huge gap in your marketing plan if you're not leveraging them to promote your advisory business. Social media platforms offer an opportunity to connect with prospects and current … Continue reading → The post Social Media Marketing Tips for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon to shed UK warehouses after worst annual loss on record

    Amazon is aiming to shed empty warehouses across Britain as it slams the brakes on growth plans after falling to its worst annual loss on record.