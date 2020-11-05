How to find a financial adviser who'll do the right thing

When it comes to your money, hiring a financial adviser could be one of the most important decisions you ever make.

With the right advice, you can overcome financial hurdles, make smarter investments and set yourself on the path to a comfortable, stress-free retirement. Unfortunately, some people claiming to have your best interests at heart may be trying to rip you off.

One famous example is Bernie Madoff, the Wall Street investment guru who cheated thousands of wealthy clients out of billions of dollars. But many small-time advisers are happy to simply overcharge you or sell investments that benefit only them.

Due diligence is absolutely essential when your livelihood is at stake. Here are some tips on how to find a financial adviser worthy of your trust.

Know what you’re looking for

The term “financial adviser” is extremely broad, so it’s a good idea to know exactly what you’re looking for before you start your search.

Financial advisers offers three main types of services:

Financial planning. Financial planners take into account every aspect of your financial life — including taxes, investments, insurance, retirement and estate planning — to create an all-encompassing gameplan on how to reach your financial goals.

Retirement planning. Retirement planners focus on making the right investments and financial decisions now to ensure you’ll have enough money to comfortably sustain yourself after you’ve left the workforce for good.

Investment management. Investment advisers and many stock brokers help manage your portfolio and make recommendations on what to buy and sell.

Whichever type of financial advice you need, always make sure that any adviser you’re thinking about working with has reputable credentials.

For overall financial and retirement planning services, look for a certified financial planner (CFP), a chartered financial consultant (ChFC) or a personal finance specialist (PFS). If you just want someone to manage your investments, ask to see a chartered financial analyst (CFA) certificate.

There are many more specialized options out there — for example, a certified public accountant (CPA) focuses on taxes — but any of the above will suit the needs of most people.

Understand how financial advisers are paid

How your financial adviser earns a paycheck can tell you a lot about motivations.

Commission-based advisers have an incentive to get you to spend more money so they earn a larger cut. This can create a serious conflict of interest and may lead to recommendations about products and investments that are better for them than you.

Fee-based advisers provide financial planning services for a fee but can also receive money or earn commissions on certain products, which might influence their recommendations.

Fee-only advisers should be free of bias, since they don’t earn commissions at all. Instead, they’re paid through flat fees, hourly rates or percentages of the assets they manage.

None of these options is inherently good or bad — many commission-based advisers are perfectly ethical — but the payment method should factor into your decision.

Ask where their loyalties lie

