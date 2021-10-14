Financeit announces new partnerships with Habitat for Humanity and Shelter Movers, tackling some of the GTA's top challenges

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Financeit , Canada's leading point-of-sale ("POS") financing provider in the home improvement sector, has announced two new partnerships with Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Shelter Movers.

The initiative is part of Financeit's Corporate Social Responsibility plan. One organization was selected by the Executive Team and all the employees were given the opportunity to vote for the second non-profit charitable organization for Financeit to partner with. Both organizations have had a positive impact on our society and best reflect Financeit's core values of Drive, Fairness, Trust, Excellence, Service, and Personality.

Habitat for Humanity GTA organizes a yearly event called "Build Day," where some of the Toronto-based Financeit team members will come together to work alongside staff and volunteers to help build Habitat homes for lower-income families in local communities.

Access to safe and affordable homes has become increasingly crucial in the face of ongoing real estate affordability challenges, with only 2% of housing built or approved in Toronto in the last five years defined as affordable.1

"Lack of affordable housing has unfortunately become more common across Toronto and the GTA. Financeit's contribution and support on Build Day will go towards offsetting the costs of building homes for lower-income families who need it most," says Habitat for Humanity GTA Communications Manager Johnny Keogh. "In the spirit of bringing communities together to help families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership, we're thrilled to have the support of the Financeit team."

Shelter Movers help survivors of gender-based violence transition to a better, safer life. Through Shelter Movers, moving and storage services are provided free of charge to women and children fleeing abuse, which is experienced by 20 percent of women across Canada.

"We are currently in the midst of a femicide crisis across the country, with a woman or girl being killed in Canada every 2.5 days at the hands of her intimate partner. Financeit's partnership with Shelter Movers is a positive step in the right direction, bringing us closer to helping more Canadian women and children transition to safe spaces," says Amanda Levine, Chapter Director of Shelter Movers Greater Toronto.

Both partnerships reflect Financeit's interest in offering support for some of the most pressing issues facing GTA residents today. "We couldn't be more excited about our partnerships with these highly impactful non-profit organizations. We are proud of our employees for expressing so much passion towards making a difference in our community, and for actively voting for their preferred organization for Financeit to sponsor," says Petroula Tsiribis, Director, People Success at Financeit. "We look forward to organizing meaningful participation with these charities and we hope that our contribution will help make a real impact in our community."

The partnerships are part of Financeit's ongoing corporate social responsibility commitments, which focus efforts on supporting Toronto communities with a range of localized needs. For more information, visit www.sheltermovers.com and habitatgta.ca

About Financeit

Centered around providing Canadians with Better Commerce for Better Living, Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 3,000 active merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.financeit.io .

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA is a local organization with a global vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize communities to help working families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives for families in the GTA. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, providing a hand-up to hundreds of families so parents and children can have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home. To learn more visit habitatgta.ca.

About Shelter Movers

Established in 2016, the only service of this kind in Canada, Shelter Movers is powered by a dedicated team of 1800+ trauma-informed volunteers that coordinate everything required to move survivors, including storage, rental vehicles, security and/or police escort, movers, drivers, moving supplies, pet fostering and language interpreters. Having completed 2930+ moves since 2016, Shelter Movers is committed to eliminating the financial burdens and logistical barriers that often make leaving abuse impossible.





