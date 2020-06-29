Financeit announces CleanBC zero-interest financing program

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29 2020 /CNW/ - Financeit and the Government of British Columbia have launched the CleanBC Better Homes low-interest financing program to enable more B.C. residents to incorporate energy efficient heating units into their homes. This impactful new initiative provides zero to low-interest loans and zero upfront fees to homeowners to support the purchasing of high-efficiency heat pumps.

"We know B.C. residents are committed to helping reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time wanting to improve the overall energy efficiency of their homes," said Financeit COO and General Manager, Canada, Casper Wong. "We also understand right now, more than ever, it's critical to manage household budgets effectively and be thoughtful about purchases that matter. It's definitely a time when Canadians have a genuine desire to make a difference and are focused on utility."

That's why Financeit and the Province are working collaboratively to develop and implement this valuable program for B.C. residents.

"Now more than ever British Columbians need a helping hand to make their homes more energy efficient and comfortable," said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. "The low-interest program will make a real difference in the uptake of heat pump technology across the province."

To learn more about the new low-interest financing program, visit: https://betterhomesbc.ca/rebates/financing/

About Financeit

Financeit is a market leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management.

About Clean BC

CleanBC is a pathway to a more prosperous, balanced and sustainable future. CleanBC was developed in collaboration with the BC Green Party caucus and supports the commitment in the Confidence and Supply Agreement to implement climate action to meet B.C.'s emission targets.

