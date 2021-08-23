Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches National Monetisation Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 23 August, launched the National Monetization Pipeline and spoke about the government's infrastructure assets to be sold and monetised over four years.

"Proactive trust that has been given for monetisation... it will be beneficial for the ecosystem. This is also in line with what was said during Budget 2021", Sitharaman said.

"National Monetisation Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing, not fully monetised, or under-utilised," Sitharaman explained.

"We are fully committed to delivering success to the National Monetisation Pipeline. We feel that it is very important to bring in the private sector for better operation and maintenance. Therefore, we are committed to very strong delivery on the ground," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

