Finals: Vote for your favorite Darlington throwback paint scheme

After a penultimate fan vote, the 2018 Darlington Best in Show paint scheme competition is down to two cars: the No. 24 of William Byron and the No. 99 of Derrike Cope.

Byron’s No. 24 beat out Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 in the semifinals, while Cope’s No. 99 edged Chase Elliott’s No. 9 to nab the final spot.

The seeding was originally decided upon by our selection committee based on the top eight in voting for Darlington‘s Best in Show fan award through Aug. 15. Another fan vote dwindled the field down to four.

The final round pits these two looks honoring NASCAR’s past against each other as the theme for 2018 is “Seven Decades of NASCAR.”

Byron vs. Cope: Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet will be wrapped by Sam Bass’s “Hot Summer Nights” design honoring Jeff Gordon’s rainbow car. Cope’s No. 99 yellow-and-red Bojangles’ theme matches the current race sponsor and throws it back to the partnership’s start in 1993.

Championship round voting is now open and runs until Aug. 31, with the winner being announced before the start of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET Sept. 2, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).