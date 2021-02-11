I Finally Get Why These Skin-Friendly Face Masks Have Taken Over Hollywood

I Tried The Facemask That Celebs Can't Stop Wearing

Add buying face masks to the list of "ugh"-inducing tasks. Much like shopping for a comfy bra or a flattering pair of jeans, finding the right face mask — whether it be a cloth one or disposable — takes a lot of trial and error. I searched for months until I found one that checked all the boxes in terms of comfort, fit, breathability, and style.

I'd be lying if I said the sheer number of celebrities wearing Maskc's disposable face masks didn't intrigue me during my search. Hailey Bieber was one of the first in Hollywood to be seen in a Maskc face mask, then it was Lucy Hale, and eventually Jennifer Lopez, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Teigen, Irina Shayk, Sophie Turner, and Jennifer Garner, too. It was only natural I was next, right?

But while the celebs drew me in, it's the designs that keep me coming back. Face coverings are now essential accessories, and accessories should always add something to an outfit — Maskc definitely succeeds at that. Maskc face masks aren't regular disposable face masks, they're cool disposable face masks because they come in various on-trend prints and colors, and none are that surgical pale blue. I always get compliments on them and have even directed curious customers at the grocery store to Maskc's website.

Shop now: $18; shopmaskc.com

The masks are also incredibly comfy and breathable. They're lightweight, but that doesn't mean they're not heavy-duty. Their three-layer design has a non-woven exterior, a melt-blown center, and a soft, moisture-wicking interior that's a wonder for acne-prone skin. If you're dealing with maskne, going with a disposable face mask that traps less moisture and won't irritate skin like a cloth mask might be the move: It certainly helped me nip maskne in the bud. And if you're struggling to catch a breath on burpee number 10 when wearing your cotton face mask (I was!), these are similarly a game-changer in that arena.

The face masks have comfy ear loops and an adjustable nose wire that helps with fogging, something my mom can attest to. I don't wear glasses, but she does, and whenever she reaches for a Maskc face mask, she doesn't have to worry about steamy lenses.

A 10-pack of Maskc's face masks goes for $18, or a little less than $2 per mask. And while each pack usually has just one print or color, the brand recently unveiled variety packs — something customers had begged them to do.

Shop the celebrity- and editor-approved disposable face masks from Maskc below.

