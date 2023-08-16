We Finally Have a Trailer and Release Date for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Next Netflix Series

The project serves as the first follow-up to their docuseries, 'Harry & Meghan.'

Invictus Games Foundation

While few could forget the absolute chaos that was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan (released in Dec. 2022), the couple is reportedly already preparing to release their second Netflix show later this month — and for once, royal family drama isn’t taking the spotlight.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the couple’s next project, Heart of Invictus, will officially premiere on Aug. 30. The streaming giant also released the first trailer for the docuseries, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the international adaptive sports competition and include interviews with Prince Harry and the Invictus Games athletes.

Heart of Invictus was first announced by Archewell Productions in April of 2021. In a statement, the production company shared that the series will “spotlight a group of extraordinary Invictus Games competitors from around the globe” as they prepared for the games in 2022. The release also added that “the Duke will appear on camera and serve as Executive Producer on the series.”

Invictus Games Foundation

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Harry added in a statement. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

The series is set to debut just days before the 2023 Invictus Games are set to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from Sept. 9 through 16. While it’s no question that both Meghan and Harry will be present during the games, the Duchess of Sussex is also said to be closing out this year’s competition with a "very emotional" presentation, according to German newspaper Rheinische Post (per the Daily Mail).

