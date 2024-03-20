You Can Finally Get Subway's Iconic Sauces At The Grocery Store

four subway sauces green bottles - Subway

It's hard to imagine there's anyone who hasn't eaten at Subway at some point; there was a period in the early 2010s when it was the largest restaurant chain in the world. And while Subway is known for a lot of things (including its overwhelming ubiquity), its sauces are at the top of the list. Sure, Subway has plenty of meat and vegetarian creations, and it helped usher in the watch-your-sandwich-being-built era for sub shops, but would it be half as memorable if its mad sandwich scientists had never come up with the sweet onion teriyaki sauce? And has a food franchise truly been said to have arrived if you can't buy its sauces in stores?

Well, if you've ever wanted to enjoy Subway condiments from a bottle in your own home, today brings some great news. Starting next week, Subway is rolling out bottles of its most beloved sauces in select grocery stores. Best of all, sales of its Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, Creamy Italian MVP, and Sweet Onion Teriyaki will support the Fresh Start Scholarship Fund, "a program that offers tuition assistance to Sandwich Artists, Subway restaurant employees," Subway shared in a press release.

Read more: The Ultimate Ranking Of American Fast Food Restaurants

Sauces For Scholarships

subway sauces next to recipes - Subway

The Subway Sauce program will bolster the scholarship fund, through which "scholarship recipients receive $2,500 (USD) towards their secondary education," explained Subway in the release. "Since its inception, more than 1,700 scholarships have been awarded."

This isn't the first time a major food chain has brought its signature condiments or dressings to store shelves with huge success. Olive Garden's Italian dressing appearing on store shelves was a watershed moment for anyone who has ever nearly passed out from excessive lettuce infusions at one of the company's salad bars. Now, Subway is getting into the game, with sauces initially appearing in Walmart, Kroger, and Albertson's (with more to come) beginning sometime during the week of March 25 -- before the wrap-up of National Sauce Month.

Subway has partnered with T. Marzetti Company to create the bottled sauces, and they've collaborated on some recipes that'll help you make the most of your favorite Subway sauce at home. Time will tell if this is a limited run or a permanent addition to grocery store shelves, but it's hard to imagine these scholarship-fueling sauces won't have more staying power than Subway's original name.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.