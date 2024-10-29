Finally sanity prevails as Rodri rightfully claims the Ballon d’Or

Rodri created history last night as he claimed the Ballon d’Or. City’s midfield general became the first Manchester City player to take out the award last night in Paris. But in my opinion, Rodri’s victory also represents something else to the game. Finally, sanity prevailed, and arguably, the most important player for both his club and the country finally received the recognition he richly deserved.

Heading into last night’s Ballon d’Or ceremony the consensus was that Vinicius Junior would take out the Ballon d’Or. The Brazilian international had a stunning second half of last season as helped Real Madrid claim the UEFA Champions League and La Liga title. But when Fabrizio Romano reported that Real Madrid would ‘boycott’ the Ballon d’Or ceremony it became apparent that Rodri would win the award.

People can debate whether or not Vinicius Junior should’ve won the Ballon d’Or or not, or if Real Madrid’s actions were that of a petulant child. But for me, Rodri had to win the Ballon d’Or. For the credibility of the award, he had to take home the crown. In the end, he did, and it was fitting that a player who doesn’t chase headlines is now getting them.

Rodri, can you believe that?! The magic of the Ballon d’Or… 🤩#ballondor pic.twitter.com/LubkHbpblF — Ballon d’Or (@ballondor) October 28, 2024

Generally, the winners of the Ballon d’Or and the other prestigious awards in football are attacking players. They get the headlines as goals win games. That’s the way it has been for the longest time. There has been the odd occasion where Luka Modric has claimed the Ballon d’Or, but generally, goalscorers and wingers get the plaudits and awards. But without players like Rodri, the attacking players in the game aren’t given the platform to shine. Rodri does the hard work so the more ‘flamboyant’ players can shine. He dictates the game in midfield and is always back to help his defence. That is a strength of Rodri’s game. Rodri is also deadly going forward so he is the complete package as a midfielder. Without Rodri Manchester City likely aren’t the dominant force they have been in recent seasons. The same can be said for Spain at international level.

But to see a player like Rodri celebrated on such a big occasion does feel like a big moment. It is a big moment for Manchester City as history was created in Paris last night. But to see a player who doesn’t chase the headlines and just puts in dominant performance after dominant performance with minimal fuss for both club and country get his flowers is a special moment. It felt right to see Rodri finally receive his flowers from the wider football public. He has more than earned that after two years of dominant performances for Manchester City and Spain.

Rodri was the rightful winner of the Ballon d’Or last night. That is the overwhelming feeling after last night’s result. City’s midfield general has been the best midfielder in the game for at least the past two seasons if not longer. Finally he has the recognition he richly deserves. He has never chased individual accolades as team success is more important to Rodri than individual accolades. But for one night he deserved to be celebrated. That was the feeling heading into last night and now Rodri is rightfully celebrated as a Ballon d’Or winner.