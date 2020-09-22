You can finally pre-order the new Xbox Series X—but they will sell out fast

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Microsoft's highly anticipated new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next-generation gaming consoles are finally available for pre-order starting today, September 22nd at 9 am EST, with full retail availability slated to launch November 10.

The more powerful Xbox Series X starts at $499, while the digital-only Xbox Series S is $299. You can also sign up for a payment plan on either model, which brings the cost down to $34.99 and $24.99 per month and includes Xbox Gamepass for two years.

Where to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S:

Editor's Note: Pre-order is your best bet to secure a new Xbox console this holiday season, and judging by the chaos of Sony's PS5 pre-orders last week, we suggest you diversify your efforts. That means clicking every retailer at once, logging in or creating an account, entering your credit card ahead of time, and refreshing continuously.

We have had the best luck with Amazon and Walmart so far, though stocks will be limited so you should try every retailer. The console is also available at some other retailers, like Best Buy, but it's unclear if they'll have the same issues as with the PS5 launch where the site let people add it to their cart but not check out.

It's safe to say that, along with Sony's Playstation 5, Microsoft's shiny new Xbox consoles are going to be among the most sought after products of the holiday season (and well beyond). But which console is right for you? If you're still unsure about exactly which new gaming console you should order, follow below where we break down the major differences of each.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S

For starters, both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are new consoles from Microsoft. They'll run the latest games now and into the future, marking a new generation similar to Sony's Playstation 5 moving on from the Playstation 4.

The naming is a bit confusing, but both of these are going to be more powerful and future-proof compared to the previous generation, including the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X. Most games in the near future will still come out for the older consoles, but if you want the new Xbox, you want either the "Series X" or the cheaper "Series S" models.

The Xbox Series S has a few key distinctions from its flagship sibling. While the Xbox Series X can run physical or digital game copies, the Xbox Series S can only run downloaded games. This means you'll have no physical games to mess with, but you also won't ever be able to sell your games once you're done with them.

The Series S is more compact than the X, but it's also less powerful and has lower resolution. The Series S weighs 4.25 pounds, measures 2.5 inches across, and has a 512GB SSD. It is meant to run games at 1440p (2560 x 1440), so its CPU, GPU, and RAM are all a downgrade from the Series X (but still far above what the current Xbox offers). Meanwhile, the Series X is almost 10 pounds, measures 6 inches across, has a 1TB SSD, and is meant to run games at 4K resolution (3840 x 2160). Both consoles aim to allow gaming at up to 120 frames per second, measure almost identical in height and width, and provide expandable storage capacity. They also have the same ports and connectivity.

Xbox Series consoles vs PlayStation 5: What's the difference?

Torn between the new Xbox Series consoles and Sony’s new Playstation 5? Here’s how they compare:

Gaming power: Both consoles come in regular and cheaper, digital-only models, but we'll start with the fully loaded versions. The Xbox Series X and flagship Playstation 5 should perform roughly similarly in most games, since they're running the same internal processors. Both consoles are adding fast solid-state drives (SSD) for storage which will be a first for gaming consoles, dramatically limiting the need for loading screens.

Both consoles feature AMD Zen 2 processors and graphics cards that far outstrip their predecessors. Microsoft claims the Series X will offer 12 teraflops of graphics processing power, about twice what the current Xbox One X can do.

