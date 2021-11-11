We Finally Have Pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker on the Set of Hocus Pocus 2

While just about everyone is obsessing over every detail of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That ..., it's not the only thing Sarah Jessica Parker has filling up her schedule. She's also filming the sequel to the cult-classic Halloween flick, Hocus Pocus — and People has the very first images of SJP on set as her beloved character, Sarah Sanderson.

People's photos show Parker in full costume. Fans will probably appreciate the fact that not much has changed for Sanderson in nearly three decades. She still has a similar corseted gown on and her long, wavy hair looks just as good as it did back in '93.

The magazine adds that filming took place at the Old Colony House, a Georgian-style building that "was once a meeting place for the colonial legislature" in Newport, R.I. Other details not shown alongside Parker in character include the fact that the town has been transformed into the Salem Scare Fest. As for plot details, Disney has been hush-hush about it all, but did confirm that the three Sandersons would be back. That's Bette Midler, SJP, and Kathy Najimy.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the story will pick up in present-day Salem, and that "Winifred, Sarah and Mary now seek revenge as they awaken." Disney didn't offer any clues as to who lit the black-flame candle this time around, but new additions to the cast of characters include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ next fall and, hopefully, fans can get their fill of images from set as filming continues, just like die-hard SATC viewers are getting. All's fair in love and witchcraft, after all.