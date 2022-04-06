Finally There’s An Online Shopping Platform Dedicated To Nailing The Perfect Gift, Every Time

Photo credit: Courtesy of brand

When it comes to gifting, let's be honest: it's definitely not just the thought that counts.

First of all, there are the politics to consider (merit, gifts received, past gifts given...), the logistics to contend with (budget, timeline et al) and the all-important personal touch too (it should be something thoughtful, meaningful and unique).

Then, of course, the gargantuan task itself of finding the perfect present, which sees endless hours lost to aimless website scrolling, stressful shop trawling and racking your brain for ideas – and still coming up short (or ending up with socks).

The pressure of it all is enough to suck the fun right out of what is supposed to be a joyous occasion. So ELLE's latest discovery, new website The Go-To Gift, is nothing short of a game-changer – particularly with wedding season just around the corner.

Founded by Victoire Tardy-Joubert (ex-MatchesFashion), The Go-To is filled to the brim with epic gifting ideas which have been curated by expert shoppers, and are all available to shop in one place.

'I truly believe gifting is as much an expression of yourself as it is of the person receiving it,' says Tardy-Joubert. 'There is so much satisfaction to be found in picking out the perfect gift – I hope that The Go-To brings more joy to this process.'

No generic presents here: think handmade ceramics from up-and-coming artisans, personalised stationery from fashion insider favourite The Memo Press, bespoke jewellery, tongue-in-cheek homewares, monogrammed baby cashmere and everything in between, courtesy of the coolest new brands you won't find just anywhere.

In other words, presents that people will actually like – and you get to take all the credit. Especially helpful are the gift edits by occasion and personality type ('Cigar Connoisseur' is a treasure trove of Father's Day gems), while the 'Just Because' section contains a dangerously tempting array of highly covetable self-gifts. Well, it can't be all about others, can it?

