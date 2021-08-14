We Finally Found Out Whether Danny and Baez are Going to Date on 'Blue Bloods'

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn

Blue Bloods fans have been hoping for partners Danny Reagan and Maria Baez to get together for years.

Ever since Danny’s wife, Linda, passed away, they’ve been rooting for a relationship plot twist.

Unfortunately, showrunner Kevin Wade doesn’t anticipate it happening—at least not for some time.

Anticipation of another upcoming season of Blue Bloods brings with it hopes that Danny Reagan and Maria Baez will finally get together.



As a refresher, Danny and Baez have been partners since season 3. While most of their interactions have been platonic and focused on work, ever since Danny’s wife, Linda, passed away in the premiere of season 8, fans have rooted for them to get together. But, each season, despite slowly showing more potential relationship promise, Danny and Baez have always remained just friends.

Now, with season 12 on the horizon, fans are once again voicing their opinions of the partners and dreams of them becoming a couple, at last. And CBS and the creators of the show are well aware. So, to stir the pot, they took to Instagram with a photo of the partners on Wednesday, August 11.

“Great partners, close friends, and even better detectives,” they captioned the post. Naturally, fans immediately started weighing in.

“I want them to date so bad,” one fan wrote.

“Their chemistry is undeniable,” another Instagram user added. “Hope something deeper can happen between them towards the end of the series.”

“Is there [anything] in the air such as with Eddie and Jamie?” someone else chimed in. “I think it would be great. And Baez seems bereft of family. I think she'd be a great addition to Sunday dinner. And Linda would want him to be happy.”

The only problem is, the showrunner, Kevin Wade, has largely put the idea off the table—at least for now. In an interview with TV Insider , he admitted to recognizing Reagan and Baez’s relationship potential but followed up with what many fans simply don’t want to hear.

“I’m gonna use Sam and Diane from Cheers and really age myself here, but once it happens, there’s nowhere to go,” he told the outlet.

And with that revelation, fans have some thoughts.

“It’s crazy that Kevin Wade has ruled out a Danny and Baez romance,” one fan commented on the recent post of the partners. “Why did they start the story if they weren’t going to finish it?”

Only time will tell.

The new season of Blue Bloods is set to air on Friday, October 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

