I Finally Found a Gentle Anti-Aging Cream That Calms My Puffy Eyes — and It's 35% Off

It doesn't irritate the sensitive skin around my eyes

Unsurprisingly, the most reactive part of my face (and likely yours) is the sensitive skin around my eyes. One slight deviation from my normal routine, which can be anything from trying a new perfume to a change in the weather, and this region of my face will flare up into a red and flaky fuss; leaving me battling itchiness and serious inflammation. Needless to say, it’s a challenge to find an eye cream that won’t result in severe irritation of my eczema-prone skin.

So when No7 Beauty reached out about an eye cream specifically designed for people like me with especially sensitive skin, I jumped at the chance to try it. The cherry on top? No7 Beauty is in the middle of a sitewide, 30 percent off sale, plus, you can save an extra 5 percent with code FEB5.

Shop now: $16 with code FEB5 (Originally $24); no7beauty.com

This triple action eye cream is from the brand’s Lift and Luminate collection, which aims to improve firmness while evening tone and adding much-needed hydration. I like the narrow tube to dispense as much of the eye cream as I want, which is about 3 to 5 small dots under each eye. The cream absorbs fast and is super light, so I don’t feel like it’s weighing down my delicate eye area.

I usually wake up with puffy under eyes and if I’m having a flare up, that puffiness only gets worse. This eye cream is a game-changer for quickly giving my eyes a refresh in the mornings thanks to its brightening antioxidant formula with vitamin C, and deeply hydrating ingredients like shea butter. I noticed that my typical puffiness is already reduced, and I’m relieved to finally have an eye cream that successfully nourishes my skin without irritation. For the last week I used this eye cream along with the brand’s triple action serum and fragrance-free face day cream, and my skin has felt incredibly smooth and calm.

I wasn’t surprised to see that I’m not the only one raving about this eye cream. One person shared that their under eye puffiness has been “minimized” and that their skin “looks tighter.” Another shopper said that this cream “does wonders” for fading their dark circles, and a third noted that they’ve seen a “dramatic change” in the fine lines around their eyes, too.

Treat your eyes to a little extra TLC this winter, and head to No7 Beauty to get 35 percent off this depuffing and brightening eye cream and more with code FEB5 at checkout.

Shop now: $23 with code FEB5 (Originally $35); no7beauty.com

Shop now: $18 with code FEB5 (Originally $27); no7beauty.com



