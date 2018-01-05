Finally on court in Lithuania, Ball brothers eager to play

PRIENAI, Lithuania (AP) -- Flying into a frenzy of camera flashes, cheering fans and funk music, the Ball family discovered in an instant just how much Lithuania has been anticipating its arrival.

The star treatment continued for more than 90 minutes on the road from Vilnius airport as a party bus took the younger brothers and father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball to the small town of Prienai on the banks of the Nemunas River.

From the coffee shop, where ''Prienai Got Balls'' flashes on a red neon sign, to the pizza parlor adorned with American flags, this town with a population of around 10,000 provided the Californians with a welcome to savor on Wednesday.

After the fanfare, 19-year-old LiAngelo Ball and 16-year-old brother LaMelo on Friday finally started shooting hoops in the small basketball arena where they will soon have to start living up to their star billing playing for BC Prienu Vytautas.

''It was really good practice,'' LiAngelo said after being presented with the No. 3 jersey. ''I've decided to come over here and use this opportunity. This is the place to be. People love basketball here, the country has great culture. I am ready to play.''

That could come on Tuesday in the 1,200-capacity arena, with LaMelo wearing the No. 1 jersey. Most tickets have already been snapped up, without the fans knowing if the American recruits will make their debuts in the Baltic league game against Tsmoki-Minsk.

The improbable one-year deals were struck in December by father LaVar Ball, who also created the Big Baller Brand of clothing and sneakers.

''The hospitality is superb,'' he told reporters. ''You are talking very good English to my boys and we appreciate that. It's a great experience to all of us.''

But the teenagers will now be ineligible for college basketball. LiAngelo left UCLA where he was suspended after his shoplifting arrest during the team's season-opening trip to China. LaMelo was removed from Chino Hills High in California to make this foray into the unknown.