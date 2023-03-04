Finally, the biography that Noël Coward deserves

Gertrude Lawrence and Noël Coward in Private Lives, 1931 - Bettmann

The last life of Noël Coward, by Philip Hoare, was published in 1995. A sizeable object, it had the air of being the last one there would be, so assiduous was its trawl through the man’s enormous corpus of plays, songs and diaries.

Is there room for another? It turns out there is, one by a young writer who combines a capacity for industry with stylistic flair. Oliver Soden (who appears unhurt from his monumental 2019 biography of the composer Michael Tippett) makes a persuasive case for a new life of Coward: “There are new things to say about him; he has new things to say about us.”

The outline of that life will be familiar to Coward’s admirers: a stage-struck child makes himself into a grown-up star, writing, acting and composing at a prodigious pace from his late teens. He finds his métier in a kind of arch, dialogue-heavy drama, combining (as Soden puts it) “gaiety and mournfulness, sentimentality and cynicism”. But the effortless early hits are followed by flops that start to border on self-parody. Little avails but for him to leave Britain for a Caribbean tax haven, becoming a self-pitying self-exile whose tastes and politics grow steadily more reactionary.

Soden does not deny the kernel of truth in this narrative, but shows us just how much it leaves out. Coward did indeed strive to exude an air of sprezzatura, seeking to make “his talent appear a virgin birth”, but that impression took a great deal of effort to achieve, hiding “months of discipline and a determined autodidacticism”.

It is vital, Soden sees, to avoid the impression that Coward’s early life was simply “a fast-moving parade of interchangeable partygoers... love affairs ended and begun with hasty abandon, amid waterfalls of champagne and money”.

'A determined autodidact': Coward aged 26 - Lenare/Getty

Coward’s estate has given Soden what it did not give his predecessors: permission to quote extensively from his unexpurgated diaries – including those covering his clandestine activities for the British government in the Second World War, “perhaps the first event in Noël’s life which would spur him into seriousness, and lead him to drop his mask of flippancy”.

He provides gripping accounts of Coward’s meetings with foreign leaders including Franklin D Roosevelt (“a first rate man”) and Herbert Hoover (“he must have been the hell of a dull president”), his travels through Europe and North America, and his bumbling attempts at espionage.

Soden knows that the secret of keeping the reader interested is to allow the supporting cast full speaking parts. And so we meet the figures who gave up any prospect of a life of their own to serve “the Master”: Jack Wilson, Coward’s American lover and business manager; Cole Lesley, a fan who became first Coward’s valet then his faithful Boswell; Lorn Loraine, his loyal secretary, whom Coward treated with enormous generosity but whose name he never quite learnt to spell.

Unusually for a biographer, Soden is also a thoughtful critic. He finds in Coward’s plays, even the silliest, a deep commitment to two values: freedom and truthfulness. “To dismiss Hay Fever as artificial”, he sensibly says, “is to miss the fact that it is a commentary on artifice.” He gets to the heart of what is special about Private Lives, the ever-popular comedy about a divorced couple honeymooning with their new partners in the same hotel, when he writes that its pacy script is “punctuated for rhythm rather than grammar... not so much written as notated”.

Coward the performer is not neglected in favour of Coward the writer: his singing voice beautifully characterised by Kenneth Tynan as “a baritone dove”, songs emerging from it “with the staccato, blind impulsiveness of a machine-gun”. Soden also brings out the sincere sense of duty that animates Coward’s work on that classic naval film, In Which We Serve: “within the bounds of its patriotism an honest concession of the horrors, rather than the glories, of warfare”.

'A commentary on artifice': Peter Bowles and Judi Dench in Hay Fever in 2006 - Steve Parsons/PA

Coward’s tastes turn out not to be as predictable as one might have supposed. He evolves from a childhood love of J M Barrie, E Nesbit and Saki to a grown-up appreciation of writers as diverse as Bernard Shaw, James Joyce, Tennessee Williams and Stevie Smith. Equally revealing are Coward’s theatrical dislikes: Oscar Wilde (“tiresome, affected sod”), Arthur Miller (“embarrassing”), Samuel Beckett (“pretentious gibberish”), and the early plays of Harold Pinter (“insultingly boring”).

His other bêtes noire, predictable for a man of his age and formation, include Nabokov’s Lolita (“quite disgusting”), the “Teutonic mentality” (humourless) and the Beatles (overrated). Gandhi’s assassination, he declares, is “a bloody good thing” that came “far too late”. Soden quotes, with minimal judgment, the patronising remarks about foreigners and socialists that would place Coward on the wrong side of the spirit of our age. But he does not tell his readers what to think.

Even in his later life, when, as Soden puts it, “the Bright Young People [of the 1920s] had been ousted by the Angry Young Men”, Coward’s work would stand up to new readings. However earnest Coward’s protestations of being a mere entertainer, Soden makes a good case for taking the plays seriously as literary and dramatic works, into which “meaning had worked its way... without the author’s noticing”.

This being a book that at least some readers will treat as a reference, it is pleasing to see that it comes with a detailed and thoughtful index. What a pleasure it is to read a book into which so much labour, and so much affection, have evidently gone. But the labour is never flaunted and the affection is mingled with the same sophisticated irony that made Coward such a giant of the theatre. This is the biography – truthful, sympathetic and thorough – that Coward deserves.

