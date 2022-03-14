Here are the finalists for KC’s annual DiRenna Awards honoring top prep hoops players

·3 min read

The finalists for the 69th annual DiRenna Awards, honoring the top boys and girls high school basketball players in the Kansas City area, have been announced.

All 10 finalists will be recognized and the boys and girls overall winners announced as part of the annual DiRenna Awards show on Thursday, April 7. The event will be broadcast live, and more information on where to watch will be announced soon.

Here are the five female and five male finalists, listed in alphabetical order:

GIRLS

Beatrice Culliton, Sr., St. Thomas Aquinas

Beatrice is a two-time DiRenna finalist. She averaged 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals and a 23-2 record while leading the Saints to a Class 5A state championship, the sixth in a row and 10th overall. She has committed to playing at the University of Oklahoma next season.

Cierra Smith, Sr., Grandview

Smith led the Bulldogs to a 20-7 record while averaging 22.4 points, 6 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 2.2 assists. She has played a vital role in the transformation of their program. She has committed to play at Central Missouri next season.

S’Mya Nichols, Jr., Shawnee Mission West

Nichols averaged 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.2 assists while leading the Vikings to a 18-5 record and a Class 6A sub-state championship. Just a junior, she has received more than 20 Power Five offers and has narrowed her list to Kansas, Missouri, UCLA, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Grace Slaughter, Jr., Grain Valley

Led the Eagles to a 20-5 record and a Suburban White conference championship. Slaughter averaged 31.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.2 assists before an injury ended her season early. Just a junior, she has verbally committed to Missouri.

Kennedy Townsend, Sr., Park Hill

A two-time DiRenna finalist, Townsend averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.3 assists for the Lady Trojans this season. She has committed to Creighton.

BOYS

Kyan Evans, Jr., Staley

Evans has averaged 16.4 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals in leading the Falcons (26-4) to a conference championship, district title and berth in the Class 6 final four. Just a junior, he is being recruited by several Division I programs, including Mizzou, Iowa State and UMKC.

Ikenna Ezeogu, Sr., Blue Springs

Ezeogu led the Wildcats to a 24-6 record and Class 6 district championship. He averaged 23 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.2 steals this season. Also an outstanding football player, he has committed to play for Iowa State next season.

Aidan Shaw, Sr., Blue Valley

Shaw averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.4 assists this season for the Tigers. He has committed to play at MU next season. He also has been selected to participate in the High School Slam Dunk contest in New Orleans (host city of the 2022 Final Four), which will air on CBS on April 3.

Damare Smith, Sr., Shawnee Mission NW

Smith led the Cougars to an 18-5 record and a Class 6A sub-state championship. He averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals this season. The three-time All-Sunflower League selection is being recruited by a list of schools that includes Northern Colorado, Mount Saint Mary and Washburn.

Bennett Stirtz, Sr., Liberty

Stirtz, a two-time DiRenna finalist, averaged 18.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals this season in leading the Blue Jays to a record of 25-3 and a Suburban Gold conference championship. In the 2020-21 season, he led Liberty to a second-place finish in the Class 6 state championship. He is being recruited by a list of schools that includes Air Force, Wichita State, UMKC and Northwest Missouri State.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Can the Maple Leafs one-stop shop at the deadline?

    A quality defenceman is likely the top priority, but finding a team to throw in some assets along with a blueliner would best suit an incomplete but immensely talented Leafs roster.

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors role players after blowout of Spurs

    After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.&nbsp;

  • Let's celebrate Final Fantasy's 35th anniversary

    New surprise projects are brought to the table in light of the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy and here they are.

  • Report: Russian NHLers concerned about visa status as sanctions continue to mount

    Russian NHL players are reportedly concerned about their futures.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis is Toronto's newest hockey star

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis is poised to become a star in the hottest hockey market on the planet.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • The most surprising aspect of Precious Achiuwa's development

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the emergence of Precious Achiuwa and what has been the most surprising area of growth for the 22-year-old. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.