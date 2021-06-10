Finalists Announced for Inaugural Sonatype Elevate Awards

Awards celebrate bold innovators and fearless experimenters transforming software supply chain management and delivering stunning successes with remarkable results. Winners to be announced on June 17 at ELEVATE 2021, Sonaype’s User Conference

FULTON, Md., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the leader in developer-friendly tools for software supply chain management and security, today unveiled the list of Sonatype Elevate Awards finalists. The software development life cycle (SDLC) and its associated software supply chain is the driving engine for innovation for enterprises, nonprofits, and government agencies across the globe. In its inaugural year, the Elevate Awards were created to recognize and celebrate the innovators powering this engine and serving as role models for the industry to learn from.

Finalists will be honored, and winners will be announced, on June 17 at ELEVATE 2021, Sonatype’s annual user conference. Besides celebrating Elevate Award winners, the free, virtual event includes 49 sessions from Sonatype leaders, product owners, and customers, 7 hands-on workshops, and 4 inspiring keynotes about the changing landscape of software development and security.

The finalists are:

Community Contribution of the Year

Alvaria/Aspect Software

Jumping Rivers

A US-based Cloud Computing provider

Tech Debt Destroyer

Ameritas

Orient Overseas Container Line Limited

Qrypt, Inc.

Silo-Bridger

Admiral Insurance

Ally Financial

Nomura

T-Mobile Application Security Enterprise

An organization in the Department of Defense

Software Supply Chain Impact

Ally Financial

BNP Paribas Personal Finance UK

Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)

KKB – KKB Kredi Kayıt Bürosu A.Ş. (Credit Bureau of Turkey)

National Australia Bank (NAB)

Fastest Time to Value

BNP Paribas Bank Poland

Bravura Solutions

Edeka Südwest

A US-based Insurance Company

A Global Vehicle Telematics Services Provider

Innovator of the Year

Priceline.com

TIREA S.A.

Registration for Sonatype’s ELEVATE 2021 is free and open to developers, practitioners, DevOps and DevSecOps leaders, and C-level executives interested in learning more about full-spectrum control of the cloud-native software development lifecycle including: first-party source code, third-party open source code, infrastructure as code, and containerized code.

