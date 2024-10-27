Final tuneup: 3 takeaways from UNC basketball’s exhibition win over Johnson C. Smith

If, for some reason, North Carolina felt it needed an exclamation point on what was already a blowout of epic proportions against Johnson C. Smith on Sunday, the Tar Heels certainly got it.

Freshman guard Drake Powell earned his second block of the afternoon — a two-handed pin on the glass — igniting a fast break. As the ball made its way to the other end of the floor through a series of passes, Seth Trimble was jumping and pointing from the bench.

He wanted to get it to freshman John Holbrook, who had subbed in for the last two minutes of the game.

As Holbrook caught a bounce pass and went up for a dunk, the entire Tar Heel bench erupted. That’s how UNC got its final points in its 127-63 win — a game in which coach Hubert Davis took full advantage of to roll out a series of unconventional lineups in the team’s final tuneup before the regular season.

Here are three takeaways from the exhibition:

Ian Jackson puts athleticism on full display

Freshman Ian Jackson led the team with 21 points on 6-for-10 shooting, delivering the kind of explosive performance fans had been waiting for. From a near-poster that fell just short of his windmill slam later on, Jackson put on a show.

His combination of speed and raw athleticism should add a new dimension to North Carolina’s transition game, which Davis has emphasized as a focal point this season. The freshman was aggressive and consistently put pressure on the rim on Sunday. His ability to draw fouls gifted him 10 free throw attempts, of which he made eight.

North Carolina guard Ian Jackson (11) breaks to the basket for a dunk over Johnson C. Smith’s Javon Anderson (0) in the second half on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jackson lead all scores with 21 points in the Tar Heels’ 127-63 victory.

“That was really good for him,” Davis said. “One of the things that we had talked about is — because of his athleticism, and he has good size — I think he can get to the rim. I think he can create fouls and get to the free throw line.”

Trimble (15 points) was also notable, pushing the pace with aggressive drives and impressive spin moves. His court vision stood out, threading a pinpoint bounce pass to RJ Davis on a fast break in the second half, among other plays.

Trimble and Jackson, alongside Elliot Cadeau and RJ Davis, have the potential to be one of the most exciting backcourts in the country if they can execute UNC’s fast-paced offense.

“When we’re on the floor, playing like this [and] playing at a high level,” Jackson said. “I feel like we’re the best team in the country.”

New-look offense thrives on versatility, dribble drives

The Tar Heels showcased their new guard-heavy, five-out offense, with a much larger emphasis on drive-and-kick sequences over traditional post-ups.

Cadeau (eight assists) and RJ Davis repeatedly collapsed the defense on drives, creating open looks for shooters. Forwards Cade Tyson, Ven-Allen Lubin and Jae’Lyn Withers were all able to step in to open catch-and-shoot opportunities thanks to the guards pushing the pace.

North Carolina forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) forces a turnover by Johnson C. Smith’s Asa White (21) during the first half on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

“[Against] Memphis, I think you guys got a little glimpse, but I don’t think that was anything close to how fast we can really be,” Trimble said. “I mean you saw [today], that’s what we want to be like all year.”

UNC allowed Jalen Washington to thrive in pick-and-roll action, with him and Cadeau connecting seamlessly on several ball screens.

This versatile approach carried over to many facets of the game, from defense to rebounding. Davis said there are a number of lineups he can play in the regular season, which is one of the things that excites him most about this year’s roster.

“With this group, there’s a number of different lineups I think we can play,” Hubert Davis said. “I think we can go big. I think we can go small. There’s a lot of athleticism and versatility out there. I really think the lineups, in terms of which ones work the best, could be game-to-game.

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket against Johnson C. Smith’s Gavin Cannady (2) and Justin Bumbray (5) during the first half on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Frontcourt woes persist despite Lubin’s double-double

Lubin, who transferred from Vanderbilt this offseason, recorded an impressive 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in 21 minutes. Despite being relatively undersized for a post player at 6-foot-8, Lubin said he’s always prided himself on being able to play bigger than his size.

“That’s something that defines me and what I can do on the floor,” Lubin said. “Not just scoring or just blocking shots — I can also rebound the ball too. Just playing with more physical guys that’s taller than me and bigger than me, I think it’s really important to contribute to the team by rebounding.”

Cade Tyson, though effective from the perimeter, hesitated on easy looks inside, missing opportunities to finish over smaller defenders. North Carolina’s post players also struggled to corral passes cleanly, resulting in several botched possessions.

One particularly chaotic sequence in the second half stood out. After a missed midrange shot by Cadeau, Lubin missed a follow-up dunk, Withers clanked a reverse layup off the bottom of the rim and the Tar Heels needed four attempts to score on the possession. Against tougher opponents, they won’t have the luxury of that many second chances.

That said, there were also many bright spots in the frontcourt. Withers provided flashes with sharp outlet passes and defensive hustle. Washington worked cohesively with the guards. Tyson made multiple 3-pointers.

“We’re able to space the floor more with our frontcourt this year,” Trimble said. “I think that’s the biggest difference… all of them can step out and then roll really fast and put pressure on the rim. They’re able to do it all offensively.”

As the season continues, UNC’s success will depend heavily on how well the frontcourt can live up to Trimble’s praises and complement the team’s guard play — especially when the competition level rises.