Here Is the Final Trailer for DC Comics' 'Blue Beetle'

With The Flash box office results way below expected, Warner Bros. and DC Comics are in need of a boost. Blue Beetle is one of the next superhero films on the docket for the studio and titular star Xolo Maridueña has called it "unapologetically Latino."

Blue Beetle marks the first solo film for the Latin superhero and follows a recent college grad by the name of Jaime Reyes, played by Maridueña. The recent grad returns home to Palmera City on a search for his purpose. On his journey, he meets Scarab, an ancient relic of alien biotechnology which fuses his spine and bestows him with a suit of blue armor that gives him superhero powers. With his newfound abilities, he protects his city as the Blue Beetle.

In the final trailer for the upcoming film, audiences get a more in-depth teaser of the adventures of Blue Beetle. From learning how to be acclimated with his suit to protecting Palerma City, Maridueña is joined by a cast that includes Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Trujillo, Susan Sarandon and Victoria Kord as the main villain.

Blue Beetle hits theaters this summer on August 18.

