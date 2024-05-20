Final stretch to Paris Paralympics as 100-day countdown begins

The 100-day countdown has started for the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games. Plans so far have been marked by highs and lows in areas concerning security, accessibility and broadcasting, while audience anticipation for the sporting event is stronger than ever.

Like that of its older sibling, the Opening Ceremony for the Paralympic Games will be held in central Paris but unlike the July Games extravaganza along the Seine, its launch will be on solid ground.

Over 4,000 athletes from 184 countries will soak up the attention of 65,000 spectators as they move between the Champs Elysées and the Place de la Concorde.

"It will be a spectacle that will showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody," said theatre director Thomas Jolly, who is set to choreograph the 28 August procession.

The ceremony is proceeding as planned, even after President Emmanuel Macron's proposal last month to take it indoors following terrorist attack fears at a Saint-Germain's Champions League match in Paris.

But despite the interference, Paris Olympics organising committee chief Tony Estangue said the outdoor ceremony was still going ahead.

Now at the 100-day-out mark, no further venue changes have been suggested.

Olympic and Paralympic organisers as well as transport chiefs, have been working hard to ensure everything runs smoothly, including accessibility for disabled attendees coming to the Games' venues.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Paralympics chief hails unity on ban of Russian and Belarusian competitors

Who needs QR Codes for getting around during Paris Olympics?

Olympic torch sets off on 78-day journey across France