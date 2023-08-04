The Final Straw: Snow Patrol's breakout album at 20

"Someone's going to have to just take this from me because I can't let go of it."

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol is one of the most accomplished artists in Irish rock history.

But there were many doubts around the band during their first decade.

Final Straw, their third studio album, was released 20 years ago on Friday and is now certified six times platinum in the UK.

Gary has been speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Irish Music Icons about the band's journey, from humble indie beginnings to major international success.

After forming at the University of Dundee in 1994, Snow Patrol released their first album, Songs for Polarbears, in 1998 on a small indie label called Jeepster.

While critical praise was forthcoming for their early work, mainstream success continually eluded the group.

"There were literally people, friends and family, going, 'What are you doing? Surely you've got to knock this on the head at some point?'" Gary, from Bangor in County Down, recalls.

"Some friends were supportive all the way through but some people were questioning… To me they were more concerned, like this isn't going to happen - it doesn't happen after 10 years.

"The amount [of] bands that have been going for [that time] and then have success - you can count on one hand. It's very unlikely that this happens."

When concerns emerged about the band's future, Gary maintained that making music was the only thing he wanted to do in life.

"I knew that once I gave it up that was it. A part of me would die... I'd never get it back. So I guess I just didn't want to quit.

"Someone's going to have to just take this from me because I can't let go of it."

Dropped by Jeepster, in 2001, the future looked bleak for the band until Polydor Records signed them a year later.

Teaming up with producer Jacknife Lee, known for his work with Basement Jaxx and Eminem, they recorded Final Straw.

The album was written and recorded during a make-or-break period for the band.

The track Run proved to be a breakout hit that would forever transform their fortunes and would set them on the path to becoming one of the biggest groups of the 21st Century.

As the main song writing impetus, success brought great pressures upon Gary.

During gruelling tours and an intensive recording schedule the elastic eventually snapped and he began to use drugs and alcohol to combat his depression and anxiety.

This spiral contributed to him experiencing writer's block and the feeling that his creative gifts had deserted him.

"It was chaos really. We just didn't stop and when you do that over a prolonged period of time you're going to have some repercussions in your mental health," he reflects.

"I didn't have the strongest mental disposition going into it."

"I'm proud that I'm still alive," he laughs looking back on his life. "If I could sweat the small things a little less that would be great. I think that's the next thing to battle."

Today, Gary remains a strong advocate for good mental health and addiction awareness in music.

A new Snow Patrol album, their eighth studio record, is set for release next year.

"I'm really excited about what we've done on this new record. It's as clear and joyous and expansive as we've been as a band I think ever," says Gary.

"When I'm playing the songs to my friends who I trust very much all of them have said... this is the best stuff you guys have ever done.

"So that makes me very happy that it all seems to be going really well in what we're doing right now."

