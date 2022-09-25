Final statistics from No. 8 Kentucky football’s 31-23 win over Northern Illinois

The University of Kentucky football team defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, 31-23, at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night in a game pitting a Southeastern Conference school against a Mid-American Conference opponent.

The eighth-ranked Wildcats are now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Northern Illinois, voted the preseason favorite in the MAC, fell to 1-3 and 0-0.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Oct. 1 at noon Eastern time (ESPN) when it visits Ole Miss at Oxford, Mississippi.

Next game

No. 8 Kentucky at No. 16 Mississippi

When: Oct. 1, Noon

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 4-0 (1-0 SEC), Mississippi 4-0 (0-0)

Series: Mississippi leads 29-14-1.

Last meeting: Mississippi won 42-41 in overtime on Oct. 3, 2020, in Lexington.