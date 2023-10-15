Final statistics from No. 24 Kentucky football’s 38-21 Homecoming loss to Missouri

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the Missouri Tigers 38-21 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference matchup on UK’s Homecoming Night.

The 24th-ranked Wildcats are 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. Missouri is 6-1 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Kentucky now takes a week off before returning to action Saturday, Oct. 28, when it hosts No. 19-ranked Tennessee at Kroger Field.

Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) carried 20 times for 128 yards on Saturday night.

Next game

No. 19 Tennessee at No. 24 Kentucky

When: Oct. 28 (time TBA)

TV: TBA

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Tennessee 5-1 (2-1 SEC), Kentucky 5-2 (2-2)

Series: Tennessee leads 83-26-9

Last meeting: Tennessee won 44-6 on Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville