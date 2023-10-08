Final statistics from No. 20 Kentucky football’s 51-13 loss at No. 1 Georgia

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs 51-13 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference matchup that fell well short of the pregame hype.

The 20th-ranked Wildcats are now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Georgia is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Oct. 14 when it hosts No. 21-ranked Missouri at Kroger Field.

Georgia limited Kentucky running back Ray Davis to 59 yards on 15 carries on Saturday night.

Next game

No. 21 Missouri at No. 20 Kentucky

When: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

TV: ESPN or SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Missouri 5-1 (1-1 SEC), Kentucky 5-1 (2-1)

Series: Kentucky leads 9-4

Last meeting: Kentucky won 21-17 on Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri

