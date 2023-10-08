Final statistics from No. 20 Kentucky football’s 51-13 loss at No. 1 Georgia
The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs 51-13 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference matchup that fell well short of the pregame hype.
The 20th-ranked Wildcats are now 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Georgia is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Oct. 14 when it hosts No. 21-ranked Missouri at Kroger Field.
View a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Georgia.
View the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Top 25
View Saturday’s college football scores.
Next game
No. 21 Missouri at No. 20 Kentucky
When: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14
TV: ESPN or SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Missouri 5-1 (1-1 SEC), Kentucky 5-1 (2-1)
Series: Kentucky leads 9-4
Last meeting: Kentucky won 21-17 on Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri
