Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 56-16 victory over New Mexico State
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The University of Kentucky football team defeated New Mexico State University 56-16 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.
The Wildcats are now 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. New Mexico State, a football independent, is 1-10. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 27 when it visits Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.
View a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. New Mexico State.
View the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Top 25
Next game
Kentucky at Louisville
When: Nov. 27, time tba
TV: TBA
Records: Kentucky 8-3, Louisville 6-5
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Kentucky leads 17-15
Last meeting: Kentucky won 45-13 on Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington.