Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 56-16 victory over New Mexico State

The University of Kentucky football team defeated New Mexico State University 56-16 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.

The Wildcats are now 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. New Mexico State, a football independent, is 1-10. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 27 when it visits Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

View a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. New Mexico State.

View the SEC standings.

View Kentucky’s schedule.

View the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Top 25

Next game

Kentucky at Louisville

When: Nov. 27, time tba

TV: TBA

Records: Kentucky 8-3, Louisville 6-5

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Kentucky leads 17-15

Last meeting: Kentucky won 45-13 on Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington.