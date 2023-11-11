Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 49-21 loss to No. 8 Alabama

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide 49-21 at Kroger Field in Lexington, on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference matchup.

The Wildcats are now 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC with two regular-season games left to play. Alabama improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in league play.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 18, when it visits South Carolina.

Next game

Kentucky at South Carolina

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 6-4 (3-4 SEC), South Carolina 4-6 (2-5)

Series: South Carolina leads 19-14-1

Last meeting: South Carolina won 24-14 on Oct. 8, 2022, in Lexington